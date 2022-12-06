There’s a new shopping experience opening up in the Fillmore focused on entrepreneurship and legacy creation in the Black community. In the Black opens its doors on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, as a marketplace featuring over 20 Black entrepreneurial trendsetters and creators in the Bay Area. In the meantime, In The Black’s e-commerce website is officially OPEN for business!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO