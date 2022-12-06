ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherburne County, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities

BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
BIG LAKE, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues

As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund.  The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Garrison area citizens hear about proposed roundabout

Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at a Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison. About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3. MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road...
GARRISON, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business

ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
FRIDLEY, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight

FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.
FOLEY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
