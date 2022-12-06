Read full article on original website
Calls Between Hennepin County Attorney, Sheriff raise questions about Sheriff’s medical leave
(FOX 9) - The day before Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson went on voluntary medical leave May 18, he had a 10 a.m. phone call with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman. It followed another morning phone call between the two men five days earlier on May 12. Sources close to...
Meeker County Suspending Monthly Siren Tests Until March
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Residents in Meeker County will not be hearing weather siren tests for the next few months. Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze has decided to cancel the upcoming monthly siren tests for December, January, and February. The first of those tests was set originally to happen at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues
As the number of Minnesota law enforcement officers retiring early due to disabilities continues an upward trend this year, the state’s police officers and firefighters may be required to pay more down the road to shore up their state retirement fund. The post Police and firefighter pension fund could be underfunded by a billion dollars as exodus continues appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Garrison area citizens hear about proposed roundabout
Access to the business district was the major concern of those present at a Nov. 30 open house meeting in Garrison. About 70 residents and concerned citizens at the Garrison Community Center heard a presentation from staff of the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) District 3. MnDOT presented preliminary concept plans for improvements along five miles of U.S. Hwy. 169 from south of Garrison at the Crow Wing County Road...
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Employee Hurt in Fall at Kandiyohi County Business
ATWATER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating a fall that left a worker seriously hurt in Kandiyohi County Monday night. The Atwater Police Department says around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an employee having leg pain after a fall at a business in the 500 block of Pleasant Avenue East.
A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
NEXT Weather: Morning snow could dust Twin Cities, higher totals in central Minn.
MINNEAPOLIS -- Light snow showers will pass over the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, leaving up to half an inch on the ground.Those showers will move through between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. North of the metro in central Minnesota, 1-2 inches of snow could fall. After the snow moves out, we'll see some sunshine in the afternoon. It'll be a chilly one, though, with the metro topping out at 21 degrees.Thursday will be a bit warmer, with a high of 30, but more snow will move in late in the day and continue overnight into Friday. That snow will stay mostly south of the Twin Cities, but could clip them on Friday morning.Highs will jump to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the weekend. More snow is possible Saturday and early next week.
The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities
December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
ROCORI School Board Restarts Search for Next Superintendent
COLD SPRING (WJON News) - The ROCORI School Board have renewed their search for a new superintendent. Back in May, the board named John Thein as the district's interim superintendent for this school year, after deciding not to offer the position to their previous candidate pool. According to the district's...
St. Paul Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Firearms Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A St. Paul man has pleaded guilty to charges that he illegally possessed a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 28-year-old Marquese Redmon pleaded guilty Monday to one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show in July 2022, Minneapolis police officers...
Police: 11 arrested for entering storm sewers, trespassing near critical infrastructure
FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Eleven people were arrested Monday night after police say they traveled through storm sewers near critical infrastructure.Officers were dispatched to the area of 45th Avenue Northeast and Main Street Northeast in Fridley shortly after 7 p.m. on a report that four people climbed into a manhole.Police say the manhole was adjacent to a fenced commercial property with "numerous possible items of worth" inside.An officer noted a grinding sound near the commercial lot, which they said suggested potential catalytic converter theft. Police were unsure if the individuals had used the sewer to access the fenced-in property. While investigating the property,...
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight
FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
