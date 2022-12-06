Read full article on original website
Related
Republican John Duarte wins House race in California's 13th Congressional District
Republican John Duarte has defeated Democratic nominee Adam Gray in California's 13th Congressional District, a new U.S. House of Representatives district in the Central Valley.
iheart.com
Senator Scott Wiener Receives Bomb Threat To Home And Capital Office
Democratic California state Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco says a bomb threat was made at his home and his office Tuesday. The threats came via email to the San Francisco Standard, which forwarded them to San Francisco PD. Weiner says a person using the name Zamina Tataro threatened to bomb his Castro district home and shoot up the Senator's Sacramento office. The Standard reports a police search of the home didn't find any explosive devices. Weiner is openly gay and recently sponsored legislation to make California a sanctuary state for transgender children. He has become the target of those on the right, being labeled a "communist groomer" by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to Wiener's statement, the author of today's email threat also called him a groomer and a pedophile.
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote
The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomed the highest number of Democratic Latino lawmakers elected to Congress, during a Friday event at the Democratic National Committee headquarters. CHC BOLD PAC chair, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, said continuing to reach out to Latino communities and young voters will be key to […] The post Congressional Hispanic Caucus welcomes new House members, reflects on Latino vote appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
POLITICO
Pelosi passes California’s baton
THE BUZZ: For the first time in years, Nancy Pelosi won’t be the top Californian in the House. Democratic leadership elections yesterday elevated two Californians who don’t represent San Francisco. Rep. Pete Aguilar of Redlands will be the third-highest-ranking Democrat in the House, serving as caucus chairman, and Los Angeles Rep. Ted Lieu beat out Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell to become vice chair — the first Asian-American in a top-tier House leadership role.
Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West
Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Monday announced new steps to accelerate solar energy development on federal land in the West, a move that could further incentivize renewable energy development on Nevada’s vast public lands. During a visit to the Sonoran Solar Energy Project in Arizona – a project on public lands expected to […] The post Feds seek to hasten clean energy development on public lands in the West appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0