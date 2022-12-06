St. Pauls cheerleading wins state championship

The St. Pauls cheerleading team celebrates after winning the NCHSAA Gameday Non-Tumble Division II state championship Saturday in Raleigh. Contributed photo

RALEIGH — Over the last few years, the St. Pauls High School cheerleading team slowly climbed its way to more and more success in competition.

Saturday, the team reached the mountaintop, winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Division II Gameday Non-Tumble championship.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” St. Pauls coach Tashira Patterson said. “It isn’t even real until we look at the trophy or we look at the banner, then it’s like, oh my gosh.”

St. Pauls finished around fifth place at state competition from 2018 through 2020 before changing to the Gameday division in 2021; the Bulldogs finished second last year, just 0.1 points behind the champion.

“It really means a lot because, it’s like, we’ve come from the bottom and made it to the top,” said Kristlyn Chavis, a senior captain on the team. “People have always doubted us and said that we weren’t going to win, and said things that might have triggered us to doubt ourselves, but we overcame that to win.”

The team overcame injuries and illness, while multiple cheerleaders experienced deaths in the family and all experienced the death of a classmate in recent months.

“We sacrificed so much,” Patterson said. “We were getting backlash from people and fans because we weren’t going to the first couple of basketball games. People even called us selfish; I was just like, it’ll all pay off eventually, but they don’t see it.”

The culmination of those challenges came when the team finished their routine Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

“After we finished, personally, all I could do was tear up, because I was like, dang, we actually did this,” Chavis said. “All of the hard work actually paid off, and I just knew after we finished competing, I just knew we had it already.”

St. Pauls finished several points ahead of the other teams in the competition, winning in dominant fashion.

“We flat out beat everybody,” Patterson said. “Even if those other teams didn’t lose points, we still beat them.”

Gameday competition means that the team has to do four things: a band chant, a situational sideline cheer (offense, defense, etc.), a crowd cheer, and a fight song. Non-tumble means they can’t do any tumbling, such as backhand springs or cartwheels, in their routine.

The team returns to competition for the spring semester on Jan. 28.

Team captains include Chavis, Ja’Naa Caldwell, Trezur McNeill and Mia Washington. Other team members include Gabriela de la Cruz, Keshaunda Henderson, J’Lissa Leonard, Micah McQueen, Te’myhia Melvin, Hope Morgan, Garden Orozco, Ny’Asiah Williams, Shania Graham, Jossyln Hammond, Jaela Jacobs, Addison Wilson and Jamaya Simmons.