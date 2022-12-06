ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

St. Pauls cheerleading wins state championship

By Chris Stiles Sports editor
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m25fU_0jZfD8iQ00
The St. Pauls cheerleading team celebrates after winning the NCHSAA Gameday Non-Tumble Division II state championship Saturday in Raleigh. Contributed photo

RALEIGH — Over the last few years, the St. Pauls High School cheerleading team slowly climbed its way to more and more success in competition.

Saturday, the team reached the mountaintop, winning the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Division II Gameday Non-Tumble championship.

“It’s just a surreal feeling,” St. Pauls coach Tashira Patterson said. “It isn’t even real until we look at the trophy or we look at the banner, then it’s like, oh my gosh.”

St. Pauls finished around fifth place at state competition from 2018 through 2020 before changing to the Gameday division in 2021; the Bulldogs finished second last year, just 0.1 points behind the champion.

“It really means a lot because, it’s like, we’ve come from the bottom and made it to the top,” said Kristlyn Chavis, a senior captain on the team. “People have always doubted us and said that we weren’t going to win, and said things that might have triggered us to doubt ourselves, but we overcame that to win.”

The team overcame injuries and illness, while multiple cheerleaders experienced deaths in the family and all experienced the death of a classmate in recent months.

“We sacrificed so much,” Patterson said. “We were getting backlash from people and fans because we weren’t going to the first couple of basketball games. People even called us selfish; I was just like, it’ll all pay off eventually, but they don’t see it.”

The culmination of those challenges came when the team finished their routine Saturday at the Raleigh Convention Center.

“After we finished, personally, all I could do was tear up, because I was like, dang, we actually did this,” Chavis said. “All of the hard work actually paid off, and I just knew after we finished competing, I just knew we had it already.”

St. Pauls finished several points ahead of the other teams in the competition, winning in dominant fashion.

“We flat out beat everybody,” Patterson said. “Even if those other teams didn’t lose points, we still beat them.”

Gameday competition means that the team has to do four things: a band chant, a situational sideline cheer (offense, defense, etc.), a crowd cheer, and a fight song. Non-tumble means they can’t do any tumbling, such as backhand springs or cartwheels, in their routine.

The team returns to competition for the spring semester on Jan. 28.

Team captains include Chavis, Ja’Naa Caldwell, Trezur McNeill and Mia Washington. Other team members include Gabriela de la Cruz, Keshaunda Henderson, J’Lissa Leonard, Micah McQueen, Te’myhia Melvin, Hope Morgan, Garden Orozco, Ny’Asiah Williams, Shania Graham, Jossyln Hammond, Jaela Jacobs, Addison Wilson and Jamaya Simmons.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid

UNC has gone on a historic skid and the Tar Heels are reeling. The Preseason No. 1 team in the country started off 5-0 but has since dropped off the map. The Tar Heels lost four consecutive games and were sent out of the AP Top 25. They are the earliest Preseason No. 1 to Read more... The post Hubert Davis makes blunt comments on UNC after skid appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Queen City News

‘Doug the emu’ on the loose in North Carolina

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities in a North Carolina county are on the hunt for an “emu at large.” Person County Animal Services said “Doug the Emu” wandered off in the Hurdle Mills area on Burlington Road. Officials have contacted the owner who is still looking for the missing bird. Anyone who […]
PERSON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Moore County officials give substation attack update

A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Moore County officials give substation attack update. A curfew will be lifted and power has been restored to the majority of Duke Energy customers, officials said Wednesday. Mooresville skatepark drawing...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
BESSEMER CITY, NC
indyweeknc

Marlon's Last Song: A Remembrance of Marlon Williams

The world needs more bar characters. Marlon Arrington Williams, with his trademark flowing gray whiskers, owlish Windsor glasses, and easygoing gap-toothed grin, was an habitué at a handful of bars in Durham’s downtown district. Williams often sat at the end of bar counters, sipping from a glass of...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Local favorite has new location

A local favorite has a new location. Helping the Orphans Thrift Store has been a staple in Carthage for 10 years, earning a loyal following of customers from all over Moore County. They recently moved to Aberdeen, with the Carthage location closing on Dec. 17. Their new location is old...
CARTHAGE, NC
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy