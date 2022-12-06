Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema says she will leave Democratic Party
US Senator Kyrsten Sinema has announced her intention to leave the Democratic Party, four years after being elected. But she emphasised that she will not sit with Republicans and said she would instead serve as an independent member in the chamber. The Democrats maintain control of the upper chamber with...
'Sinner' not 'saint;' voters make choice on Beaver senator's legacy
BEAVER - The votes were tallied, and no recounts have been demanded. Looks like visitors to the Beaver Area Heritage Museum have decided 19th century U.S. Sen. Matthew Stanley Quay, of Beaver, was more "sinner" than "saint." ...
Comments / 0