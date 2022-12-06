ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Good News: Dasher's Light Show

INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Brewbound.com

Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale

Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie

INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
MOORESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Major trade show pushes convention center to its limits

INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams. “We spill into […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
WRBI Radio

Robert Caleb Ralston, 20

Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
GREENSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis Art Center Hosting Winter Art Sale Saturday, December 10th

Are you still looking for a unique gift for someone special? Consider heading to the Indianapolis Art Center. Its annual Winter Art Sale is back this Saturday, December 10th featuring one-of-a-kind artwork from local artists. Shannon Benett, V.P. of Events and Innovation at the Art Center, joined FOX59 this morning...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?

Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business

An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
FISHERS, IN
wrtv.com

Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
insideradio.com

Controversial Midday Host Dan Dakich Out At Indy’s ‘Fan.’

Dan Dakich, the controversial midday host at Indianapolis sports talker “The Fan,” is out at the Urban One station. "Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One,” Ops Manager David Wood said in an email to staff on Thursday, as reported by the Indianapolis Star. “We wish him well in their future endeavors."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14.  No ticket matching all […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy