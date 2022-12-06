Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Good News: Dasher's Light Show
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
Brewbound.com
Indiana City Brewing Co. Up For Sale
Popular downtown craft brewery with decade of success seeks turnkey buyer. Indianapolis, IN – Indiana City Brewing Company has engaged New Mill Capital to seek potential buyers for its Indianapolis brewery. The sale includes all equipment, intellectual property, and book of business. New Mill Capital will conduct the offering process focused on finding a strategic buyer for the operation and assets. The brewery with on-site taproom will remain open and fully operational throughout the process.
Fox 59
Local artist starring in Lifetime holiday movie
INDIANAPOLIS – A new Lifetime holiday movie premiering December 10th will feature an Indianapolis native. Local artist Lorea Turner will be starring in Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas as Nia, who along with her mother, seeks shelter in a church during a blizzard. For more information about...
Gray Bros. Cafeteria in Mooresville gets national recognition
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Indiana is no stranger to food celebrities and series making a pit stop at local restaurants. That includes Adam Richman of “Man v. Food” fame, who visited Indianapolis during Season 3 in 2010. Mashed has compiled a list of the Best Man v. Food restaurant in each state, and according to the […]
Major trade show pushes convention center to its limits
INDIANAPOLIS — For 10 years the Performance Racing Industry trade show has been packing the Indiana Convention Center every December, bringing an estimated 50,000 participants to town once again this month and leaving behind an anticipated $70 million economic impact, and this year it’s bursting the city’s convention site at the seams. “We spill into […]
WISH-TV
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
2 Indianapolis-area restaurants land on list of ‘100 Most Beloved Restaurants’ of 2022
Hoosier foodies do not have to travel to Chicago or Cincinnati to dine at one of the nation’s top restaurants, according to a popular reservation service’s new list. OpenTable has released its annual list of the nation’s Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America for 2022. While a hefty part of the list is scattered […]
After 14 years, Dan Dakich out at 1070 The Fan
After 14 years, Dan Dakich has hosted his last show on local Indianapolis sports radio, according to a tweet from Dakich.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you like going out with your friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WRBI Radio
Robert Caleb Ralston, 20
Robert Caleb Ralston, age 20, of Greensburg, went to his heavenly home on December 6, 2022. He was born September 1, 2002, in Shelbyville, the son of Amy Degelow King. He leaves behind his mom, brother Alexander King, his Meme Connie S. Rogers of Manilla; Aunt Pacia (Jonathan) Gelfius of Shelbyville, Uncle William (Leahann) Degelow of Milroy; his three young cousins and biggest fans Jocelynne Degelow, Dalton Gelfius, and Jensen Degelow; and honorary brother A.J. Anderson.
One of the Most Popular Christmas Songs of All Time Was First Recorded by an Indiana Native
It's one of the iconic songs of the holiday season. One that's been covered countless times by artists from nearly every genre imaginable, and one you've probably heard so many times you could likely sing every word in your sleep. What you may not know is that the man who made it famous was born here in Indiana.
Penske announces plan to air 6-part TV series leading up to 2023 Indy 500
“100 Days to Indy” will be a broadcast series about the days leading up to the Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.
WISH-TV
Penske announces new IndyCar documentary series ‘100 Days to Indy’ to launch in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar is getting its own behind-the-scenes docuseries. “100 Days to Indy” will air on WISH-TV and other affiliates of The CW across the nation in 2023. VICE TV will also re-air the show. Produced by Penske Entertainment and VICE Media Group, the six-part series will...
Fox 59
Indianapolis Art Center Hosting Winter Art Sale Saturday, December 10th
Are you still looking for a unique gift for someone special? Consider heading to the Indianapolis Art Center. Its annual Winter Art Sale is back this Saturday, December 10th featuring one-of-a-kind artwork from local artists. Shannon Benett, V.P. of Events and Innovation at the Art Center, joined FOX59 this morning...
wrtv.com
How likely is a white Christmas in central Indiana?
Whether you're a fan of snow or not, many of us wish for at least some snow on Christmas Day. Just because December is getting off to a mild start this year, it doesn't necessarily mean your dreams of a white Christmas will melt away. Although Santa's visit to central Indiana is still a couple of weeks away, we can look at our historical chances of a white Christmas.
Current Publishing
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
wrtv.com
Live Nation offering $199 Lawn Pass for Summer 2023 at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE — While it may be cold now, organizers at Ruoff Music Center are ready for warm summer nights and the sound of concerts filling the air. Live Nation is offering a Lawn Pass for Summer 2023. For $199 plus a fee, you can attend 30+ shows in Noblesville. The pass includes guaranteed general admission lawn seating and Fast Lane access all summer long.
insideradio.com
Controversial Midday Host Dan Dakich Out At Indy’s ‘Fan.’
Dan Dakich, the controversial midday host at Indianapolis sports talker “The Fan,” is out at the Urban One station. "Today was Dan Dakich's last day with Radio One,” Ops Manager David Wood said in an email to staff on Thursday, as reported by the Indianapolis Star. “We wish him well in their future endeavors."
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold on the west side of Indianapolis in Monday night’s drawing. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. It was sold at the Speedway at 7169 Rockville Road. The winning numbers are as follows: 35-45-47-54-55 with the Powerball of 14. No ticket matching all […]
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
