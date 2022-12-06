ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Pereira
3d ago

make it like 800 North, wider is good, speed limit 35 mph, better stripping because when it rain there is a glare in which you can not see the stripping and that is bad,, put lights like what you did on 800 North the best in the STATE, better signage for RESIDENTS, STUDENTS AND VISTORS EXAMPLE; police, fire department, hospitals,,,, because not everyone knows where these places are

kslnewsradio.com

West Side community voices concerns over I-15 expansion

SALT LAKE CITY — The West Side community came together Thursday night at the Utah State Fair Park to raise their concerns with the Utah Department of Transportation about the I-15 expansion between Farmington and 400 South in Salt Lake. West Side concerns. The residents’ major fears lie around...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman

RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
RIVERTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Here’s why some stop signs will be removed in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Four intersections in Cottonwood Heights that usually have stop signs will be different for drivers beginning on Friday. That’s when the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department begins the process of removing the signs on Rolling Knolls, Nye Drive, and Nye Circle. The roads are in a neighborhood about one block northeast of Dan’s Foods on Ft. Union and Highland Drive.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UHP releases surprising data on Utah crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol released statistics on crashes in Utah for 2022 and compared them to the numbers from 2021. With less than a month left in 2022, there have been 55,299 total crashes in Utah this year. This is 1% less than last year, where there was 55,756 total crashes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?

There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

SWAT standoff in Tooele ends peacefully, no further threat to public

TOOELE, Utah — A SWAT standoff in Tooele Thursday afternoon has ended peacefully, according to city officials. Earlier in the day, residents in a Tooele neighborhood near 800 East and Skyline were ordered to shelter in place after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call about shots being fired on Thursday afternoon.
TOOELE, UT
ksl.com

Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools

SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Members of the council explain the Salt Lake County library tax

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is approving a budget that includes a property tax increase for the Salt Lake County library system. The Salt Lake County Library is funded through property taxes paid by Salt Lake County residents. Over 60% of people have library cards according to Salt Lake County government.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Highland man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man died in a snowmobile accident Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the accident occurred in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain around 12:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as Bruce Cook, of...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

