Read full article on original website
Floyd Pereira
3d ago
make it like 800 North, wider is good, speed limit 35 mph, better stripping because when it rain there is a glare in which you can not see the stripping and that is bad,, put lights like what you did on 800 North the best in the STATE, better signage for RESIDENTS, STUDENTS AND VISTORS EXAMPLE; police, fire department, hospitals,,,, because not everyone knows where these places are
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
West Side community voices concerns over I-15 expansion
SALT LAKE CITY — The West Side community came together Thursday night at the Utah State Fair Park to raise their concerns with the Utah Department of Transportation about the I-15 expansion between Farmington and 400 South in Salt Lake. West Side concerns. The residents’ major fears lie around...
Wasatch County Council passes law that could hamper UDOT efforts to build Heber bypass
The Wasatch County voted Wednesday to allow landowners to create agriculture protection areas, which could make it harder for the state to build a highway bypass wherever it may want. What began with a group of farmers asking for safeguards on their land has resulted in the creation of an...
KSLTV
Hundreds without power in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman
RIVERTON, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power is investigating after hundreds of residents in Riverton, Bluffdale and Herriman lost power Friday afternoon. According to a 1:50 p.m. tweet from RMP, the outage is affecting 2,808 customers across those three Utah cities. A tweet from Herriman City explained the outage is...
kslnewsradio.com
Here’s why some stop signs will be removed in Cottonwood Heights
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah — Four intersections in Cottonwood Heights that usually have stop signs will be different for drivers beginning on Friday. That’s when the Cottonwood Heights Public Works Department begins the process of removing the signs on Rolling Knolls, Nye Drive, and Nye Circle. The roads are in a neighborhood about one block northeast of Dan’s Foods on Ft. Union and Highland Drive.
kjzz.com
Residents in path of I-15 expansion proposal speak out at community requested hearing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several homeowners are worried they could lose their homes under a proposed highway expansion. The Utah Department of Transportation is in the early stages of studying expanding I-15 between Salt Lake City and Farmington. There was a community requested hearing on the issue Tuesday...
Heber City approves another annexation, 350 homes along U.S. 40
The latest in a string of recent annexations into Heber City is a plot of land that could hold 350 new homes in a future “urban cluster” north of town. The Heber City Council on Tuesday narrowly approved 66 new acres of city land and homes to be built next to U.S. Highway 40.
kslnewsradio.com
UHP releases surprising data on Utah crashes
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Highway Patrol released statistics on crashes in Utah for 2022 and compared them to the numbers from 2021. With less than a month left in 2022, there have been 55,299 total crashes in Utah this year. This is 1% less than last year, where there was 55,756 total crashes.
kslnewsradio.com
Two-vehicle crash on westbound I-80 creates heavy delays
SALT LAKE CITY — A two-vehicle crash Friday evening on westbound I-80 near 1300 East created significant delays, according to UDOT. The Utah Highway Patrol says the crash blocked the left two lanes. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries. During the...
utahstories.com
Will Housing in Utah Ever Become Affordable Again?
There are a few signs that more cities could adopt and adapt existing zoning laws to allow for more affordable housing. But there is just one major roadblock: NIMBISM. Eric Gardiner is a Salt Lake City area real estate agent. He has witnessed dramatic changes in the Salt Lake City housing market in the past six months, and he says that slowly things are shifting from being a seller’s market to a buyers’ market. Meaning buyers who were once bidding against twenty other potential purchasers are now finding a lot more leverage due to the dramatic increase in time that houses for sale are remaining on the market.
kslnewsradio.com
SWAT standoff in Tooele ends peacefully, no further threat to public
TOOELE, Utah — A SWAT standoff in Tooele Thursday afternoon has ended peacefully, according to city officials. Earlier in the day, residents in a Tooele neighborhood near 800 East and Skyline were ordered to shelter in place after multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call about shots being fired on Thursday afternoon.
KSLTV
Shattered glass. Holes in walls. South Jordan man sues city for wrecking his home
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Firefighters conduct training exercises on homes when they can. For that to happen, they need the owner of the property to sign off on it, releasing them from any liability on damage done. Greg Young told KSL Investigators it came as a shock to discover...
ksl.com
Granite School District votes to close 3 elementary schools
SALT LAKE CITY — The Granite School District Board of Education voted this week to close Millcreek, Twin Peaks and Spring Lane elementary schools. Steve Hogan, director of planning and boundaries for the school district, presented the Population Analysis Committee's recommendation for the proposed school closures. He said this decision has been a process that started in January and has included a "significant amount of feedback," efforts in communication with communities through postcards, text, emails, newsletters and more, as well as almost 90 open meetings with members of the school communities.
kslnewsradio.com
Members of the council explain the Salt Lake County library tax
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Council is approving a budget that includes a property tax increase for the Salt Lake County library system. The Salt Lake County Library is funded through property taxes paid by Salt Lake County residents. Over 60% of people have library cards according to Salt Lake County government.
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
kslnewsradio.com
Highland man dies in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man died in a snowmobile accident Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the accident occurred in the Lake Creek area near Tower Mountain around 12:30 p.m. The victim has been identified as Bruce Cook, of...
buildingsaltlake.com
Landowner asks for high-density zoning on Emigration Canyon land
The owner of nearly 6 acres of land at the mouth of Emigration Canyon has asked Salt Lake City to rezone the property to allow for a high-density student housing project on the site. The request, made in the middle of November, is to rezone two parcels to allow for...
Highland man dies in snowmobile accident near Tower Mountain
A man has died as a result of a snowmobile accident that happened in the Lake Creek area on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
KUTV
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — ew video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from his truck's...
kslnewsradio.com
Speeder escapes after striking police vehicle
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A driver fled from police in Davis County today after troopers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver entered the freeway and sped up to evade police. The suspect struck a Layton City officers vehicle before taking off again. The police vehicle had minor...
Comments / 1