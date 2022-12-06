Read full article on original website
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Jennifer Lopez Decks the Halls With Candy Cane French Manicure
It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a style maven, but the unbelievably 53-year-old is taking things up a notch for the holidays with her festive french manicure. Longtime manicurist Tom Bachik dubbed the look “holiday sweetness” as he painted the multi-hyphenates long almond nails with a snow-white shade of nail polish. While some nails flaunted a classic white tip, her index and pink finger were speckled with flurries of snowflakes. The highlight of the manicure is her striped middle finger, reminding us of our favorite nostalgic Christmas candy. Set to the classic song, “Sugar, Sugar” by the Archies, Bachik captioned his post showing off his work, “Starting off the season with some Sugar.”
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Self-Portrait Gets Festive in Lunar New Year Campaign
Self-Portrait is the latest brand to gear up for the festive Lunar New Year season, launching a campaign celebrating the holiday widely celebrated in Asia. The label’s creative director has worked with British-Chinese photographer Alexandra Leese on capturing the designer’s new collection, which highlights the importance of community and unity. Offered size options for women and kids, the garments take inspiration from cheongsam, also known as qipao. Dresses are splashed in a vibrant red hue, arriving in fabrics like Guipure lace, crepe and bouclé. The Bow Bag takes center stage throughout the collection, featuring a standout bow detail on the front in red, gold and silver.
Lady Gaga Finally Recreated the 'Wednesday' Dance
At long last, Lady Gaga has graced fans with her TikTok presence as she recreated the viral Wednesday dance from Netflix’s new series. Gaga’s track, ‘Bloody Mary,’ is one that fans have been using when recreating the dance online, despite the actual song from the TV series being by The Cure.
Which SZA 'SOS' Song Are You, According To Your Zodiac Sign?
R&B queen SZA has just dropped her long-awaited fifth album, S.O.S. and we’re already crying over the ex we thought we didn’t miss anymore. The Missouri-born singer-songwriter knows how to tug at our heart strings with her carefully orchestrated melodies and bitingly accurate lyrics. The songstress is a master at bringing to light the unbearably universal feelings we hope to suppress, articulating our own thoughts, at times, better than we can. Tracks like ” “Shirt” and “Good Days,” which were released two years ago, have been widely circulated and listened to on repeat.
SZA Proudly Comments on Getting Her Body "Done" in New Album 'SOS'
SZA is using her new album, SOS, to proudly shut down the rumors about her body by confirming she had work “done.”. The singer-slash-songwriter released her sophomore album on December 9, and it’s full of personal tracks, including revelations about her body — specifically on the title track as well as on the song “Conceited.”
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
SZA Shares an Update on the Potential "Die For You" Remix Collab With The Weeknd
UPDATE (December 7, 2022): Just a few weeks ago, SZA and The Weeknd teased potentially collaborating on a “Die For You” remix. Now, SZA has revealed they discussed the possibility of finalizing the idea. “We talked about it, it wouldn’t be really hard ’cause there’s a scaffolding of...
MARKET Unleashes Our Inner Care Bears With Adorable Collaboration
Streetwear brand MARKET has just launched the collaboration of our childhood dreams as the label has teamed up with the cuddly Care Bears to drop nostalgic T-shirts. Effortlessly tapping into our inner children, the vibrantly-colored tops feature the beloved animals, complete with their signature rainbows. Arriving in two colors — a deep chocolate brown, alongside a soft cream, the 100% cotton T-shirts are also adorned with an artfully faded “MARKET” logo. The adorable teddy bear jumps out of a fluffy cloud, slam dunking its way into our hearts.
FLO Becomes First-Ever Group to Win BRITs Rising Star Award
British girl band FLO just became the first-ever group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, just seven months after releasing their first official single. The news was revealed by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show, ahead of the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony which will take place in February.
INTERVIEW: Beyond Retro on How to Shop Vintage Fashion for Christmas
While many of us count down the days until the festive season begins, this time of year is notorious for its waste, its expense and its contributions to overconsumption, and many of us are beginning to look for more sustainable ways to partake. With Black Friday and Boxing Day sales beginning earlier and the cost of living ever-increasing, it can be difficult to avoid the tempting sale periods and fast fashion labels. But the cost of those things to the planet we live in is only getting higher — and it’s not as easy to bring it back down.
Pinterest Predicts Top 5 Date Night Ideas of 2023
As 2022 wraps, everyone’s favorite app for manifesting, Pinterest, released its 2023 trend predictions with a word on dating. If you’re not keen on Pinterest, the app is an endless bank of images that you can pull from, curate and add to your own mood board. As the app stated, “People use Pinterest to plan for the future. This means that we know what’s next.” If you’re still hesitant, just know that for the last three years, 80% of Pinterest’s predictions came true.”
Ye Claims Partners Left Him Because He Was "Always in the Headlines"
Kanye West is back to posting and deleting on Instagram again, only this time the rapper’s ephemeral post teased a new song, titled “Someday We’ll All Be Free.”. Shared via Instagram, West shared a series of lyrics, seemingly referencing his recent controversies and backlash. “Waking up to I can’t do this anymore text / And The Bible said / I can’t have anymore sex / Till marriage / And no drip till Paris,” the track began.
Paul Frank x Anti Social Social Club Is Peak Y2K Nostalgia
Paul Frank seems to be making a comeback, following in the footsteps of numerous ’90s and ’00s brands with the ongoing demand for all things Y2K. The label, known for its iconic money character Julius, has joined forces with Anti Social Social Club for an apparel range. This...
Stella McCartney Taps Japanese Artist Yoshitomo Nara for 2023 Collection
Stella McCartney and Yoshitomo Nara just announced an all-new collection after the Japanese artist first worked with the designer for her Spring/Summer 2023 catwalk show. Aiming to bring attention to important issues with a playful touch, the collection hopes to encourage a new generation of changemakers, uniting them through shared activism. Nara seeks to bridge the gap between art, subculture and street culture, with his work known for its social commentary and individuality.
Foo and Foo Is Taking Over Los Angeles With Mobile Holiday Pop-up
Gender-fluid streetwear brand Foo and Foo is taking its best-selling styles on a ride to celebrate the festive season. The mobile pop-up is set to travel to neighborhoods around Los Angeles from December 10-11. The special occasion invites guests to get to know the label and the collection IRL, otherwise...
SZA Reveals the Reason Her Sophomore Album 'S.O.S.' Doesn't Have More Collabs
SZA has been unveiling details of her sophomore album, S.O.S., ahead of its release. Most recently, she talked about the process of having features on the LP, unveiling she almost had more. When Hot97 asked her how the collabs came to be, she said, “DMs and like begging people.”
Jennifer Lopez Elevates the Classic "Tinkerbell" Top Knot Bun
Jennifer Lopez is an “around the way” girl, so rocking her hair in a pulled-back hairstyle or ponytail is not beneath her. In fact, “Six train Jenny” knows how to elevate the look and served just that with her tightly twisted top knot bun. JLo’s bun...
Lily Collins Gives a Lesson on How to Properly Rock "Mullet Bangs"
We didn’t know mullet bangs could be a thing. There was no figment of an idea of what they would look like until we saw Lily Collins pull up to the Emily In Paris Season 3 world premiere rocking them. To be frank, we’ve been keeping an eye on...
