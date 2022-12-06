ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight finalists named for Eddie Robinson Coach of Year

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Nov 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes on the sidelines during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Three College Football Playoff coaches were among the eight finalists announced Tuesday for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

TCU's Sonny Dykes, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Georgia's Kirby Smart are joined by Mike Elko of Duke, Willie Fritz of Tulane, Lincoln Riley of Southern California, Jon Sumrall of Troy and Jeff Traylor of UTSA.

Dykes' Horned Frogs (12-1) and Harbaugh's Wolverines (13-0) will meet in a CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve. Smart's defending champion Bulldogs (13-0) face Ohio State (11-1) at the Peach Bowl the same day.

None of this year's finalists has previously won the Eddie Robinson award, voted on by members of the Football Writers Association of America. The winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

"We have a great group of finalists coaches for the FWAA's 2022 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award," FWAA executive director Steve Richardson said. "All are winners and have done outstanding jobs at their respective schools in the mold of one of the greatest coaches in the history of the game."

The award has been presented since 1957 and is named after the late Robinson, who coached at Grambling State for 55 seasons.

Luke Fickell, recently named the coach at Wisconsin, won the award last season while at Cincinnati. --Field Level Media

