TODAY.com

Lady Gaga just re-created the Wednesday Addams dance and it's chillingly good

Lady Gaga is practically Wednesday Addams. On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lady Gaga shared a video of herself re-creating Jenna Ortega's creepy dance moves in Ortega's hit show, "Wednesday." While attending a dance with her classmates, Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seen throwing her arms in the...
Hypebae

Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life

Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Selena Gomez hilariously addresses her crush on Cole Sprouse

Selena Gomez is a prime example of how childhood crushes can take an unexpected turn. The actress revealed during a Dec. 6 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that despite being romantically interested in actor Cole Sprouse growing up, she was tasked with kissing his twin brother Dylan Sprouse. The topic arose after Jimmy Fallon brought up a scene that happened in Gomez’s newly released documentary My Mind & Me.
Fox News

Brad Pitt cozies up to new romantic interest who he's been dating a 'few months': He 'is really into her'

Brad Pitt cozied up to a reported new flame last weekend while on a date. On Sunday, the "Bullet Train" star and Ines de Ramon, 32, who works in the jewelry industry, were spotted together in Los Angeles outside the Orpheum Theatre before heading inside for a Bono concert. They were joined by Cindy Crawford, her husband Rande Gerber and Sean Penn.
msn.com

Ice-T Reacts To Being Canceled After SNL Appearance

Tracy Lauren Marrow, better known as Ice-T, is notably unconcerned with the prospect of being canceled for appearing on Saturday Night Live. In response to being threatened with so-called “cancel culture” taking aim at him, the Law & Order mainstay took to Twitter to remind his fans that “These MFs have been trying to Cancel” him for decades. If you’re familiar at all with his history, you know the rapper isn’t even coming close to exaggerating.
HollywoodLife

How Angelina Jolie Feels About Brad Pitt’s Reported New Romance With Ines de Ramon (Exclusive)

There’s a lot of attention on Brad Pitt, 58, right now, after the actor went on a date night with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife, Ines de Ramon, 29. But someone that isn’t paying attention to Brad’s love life is his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, 47. “Angelina stopped paying attention to rumors about Brad a long time ago, she doesn’t have the bandwidth,” a source close to the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.

