Shelby Reporter
Christmas in Helena sees successful turnout
HELENA – Christmas in Helena kicked off the holiday season in Old Town as the community gathered at the Caboose Welcome Center for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting, Holiday Market and a new Christmas Concert event. On Friday, Dec. 2, the city began its Christmas in Helena events. Residents...
Shelby Reporter
South City Theater to host ‘Not so Retro’ Christmas Show
PELHAM – South City Theater will hold its “Not so Retro” Christmas show on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. The play premieres Friday, Dec. 9 and will show again on Dec. 10, and 15-17 at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $18, seniors and students are offered...
Shelby Reporter
Vincent celebrates Christmas, 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall
VINCENT – Vincent held a special Christmas parade this year as it celebrated the 100th birthday of its Grand Marshall. Vincent held it Christmas parade and festive celebrations on Monday, Dec. 5. Pre-parade activities began at 4 p.m. with craft vendors, food trucks and gift shopping. Post parade activities...
Shelby Reporter
Siluria Brewing Co. stuffs stockings for nursing home veterans
ALABASTER – Siluria Brewing Company is remembering those that served this holiday season as they fill stockings for veterans at nursing homes. Siluria Brewing Company in Alabaster is collecting goods for stocking stuffers until Thursday, Dec. 15. “In my mind it was reaching out to those who don’t necessarily...
birminghamtimes.com
Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’
Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
Shelby Reporter
POES partnered with Half Shell for Christmas fundraiser
PELHAM – Pelham Oaks Elementary School partnered with Half Shell Oyster house in a Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, Dec 3. Tickets included a pancake breakfast and a photo opportunity with Santa. All proceeds from the event were donated directly to Pelham Oaks Elementary School. Almost $3000 was...
Shelby Reporter
Blanket Fort Hope announces restoration home groundbreaking ceremony
PELHAM – Blanket Fort Hope, a child sex trafficking survivor advocacy agency, is hosting its official groundbreaking ceremony at the site where their children’s home will be constructed. The groundbreaking ceremony is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 3:30-5 p.m. “We are excited to begin construction on...
Shelby Reporter
Wilsonville Wreaths Across America ceremony sets date
WILSONVILLE – Wilsonville Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day—Saturday, Dec. 17. In preparation for this annual event, The Fine Arts Club of Wilsonville along with businesses and...
wbrc.com
Project Christmas Morning at Princeton Baptist Medical Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Since 2018, Princeton Baptist Medical Center has held its annual “Project Christmas Morning” toy drive, with toys donated to the children of Princeton employees who need a little help around the Christmas season. This year, 55 children will receive unwrapped gifts on Dec. 7,...
You Won’t Believe What Alabama’s Most Popular Christmas Movie Is
Tis' the season and there are a few things that are an absolute must-have for the holidays. It's not the holidays without a good drink. These drinks can be adult beverages or something for all ages. A great beverage for the holidays is the classic hot chocolate. Ciders, eggnog and...
wvtm13.com
Showers and seventies through Saturday
Staying in the seventies through Saturday, a little cooler by Sunday and a round of heavy rain and storms rolls in midweek: check the video forecast for the latest. Friday’s normal high in Birmingham would be 58 degrees. The record high is 74°F from 1946, and you can expect it to be much closer to the record than normal as the December warmth hangs on for a few more days. A weak cold front moving into Alabama Friday stirs up some spotty showers and storms: first up north of Cullman and Hamilton in the morning, then nearer Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston and Gadsden midday through early evening.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Christmas Parade is Coming Saturday, December 10, 2022 - 2:00 pm
The Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the annual City of Bessemer Christmas Parade to be held on Saturday, December 10th at 2 pm in downtown Bessemer. Theme: Oh Christmas Tree. This year’s event is sponsored by the Bessemer Airport Authority, Bessemer Redevelopment Corp, International Auto Wholesalers,...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Shelby Reporter
The Patricia M. Smith CASA House opens
COLUMBIANA – Columbiana has a new house, the Patricia M. Smith CASA House located at 438 West College Street. It will serve as an office and supervised visitation location for the abused and neglected children of Shelby County under the care of the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). In...
b-metro.com
Women Business Leaders: Kelli Caulfield
A true entrepreneur, Kelli Caulfield has built a number of businesses throughout the years. Born in May 1982, in New Orleans and reared in Birmingham from age four, Kelli Caulfield is the daughter of the late Ernest Lee Caulfield, Esq., and Gayle Cunningham Caulfield. She is a 2000 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School in Birmingham and in 2004 earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science with a concentration in History and Philosophy from Xavier University in New Orleans, and later received a Juris Doctor degree.
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds
Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
Shelby Reporter
UM student groups help others for holidays
MONTEVALLO – At the University of Montevallo, there’s no shortage of holiday good cheer and spreading it to others through the gift of giving. Several student groups gathered items for those in need for the holidays. After being inactive for two years due to COVID-19 precautions, the Social...
wvtm13.com
Too warm for December now, so when does it get colder?
Temperatures will continue to climb into the 70s through the end of the week. It may get slightly cooler over the weekend, but it's still forecast to remain above normal. Check the video forecast for the latest. STILL WARM FOR WEDNESDAY. Tuesday’s high in the middle 70s registered as one...
