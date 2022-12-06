PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO