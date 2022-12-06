Read full article on original website
Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban
PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
CMP responds to being ranked worst large-to-mid sized electric utility in U.S.
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Central Maine Power (CMP) was ranked the worst large-to-mid sized electric utility in the nation for customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power’s 2022 Study of Electric Utility Business Customer Satisfaction. This is the fifth time CMP placed last in the U.S. CMP was previously rated as...
Some Maine schools temporarily go remote due to illnesses
CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Several MSAD 51 schools switched to remote learning on Tuesday due student and staff illnesses. The district says students at the Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School in Cumberland will be remote learning on Tuesday. Greely High School will remain in-person learning. The district says...
Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West
A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
Maine to get about $66 million in opioid settlement from CVS, Walgreens
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Two of America's largest drug store chains will pay $10 billion to settle lawsuits over their share of responsibility for the opioid epidemic. Of that sum, Maine is expected to get about $66 million. State and local governments have until the end of the year to decide...
Maine Turnpike turns 75
75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
Mainer accused of driving over 120 mph on New Hampshire highway
NORTH HAMPTON, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A Mainer was arrested for reportedly driving over 120 mph on I-95 in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. New Hampshire State Police say a trooper clocked a Nissan Sentra driver going 109 mph in a 65-mph zone on I-95 in North Hampton around 3 a.m.
Gas prices continue to drop in Maine, national average may dip below $3 by Christmas
Gas prices are dropping across the country. According to GasBuddy, the Maine average for a gallon of gas is $3.56. That’s a 14-cent drop in the last week and a 38-cent drop in the past month. However, gas prices in Maine still stand about 14 cents per gallon higher...
Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts
PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
Maine hospitals seeing 'cauldron' of respiratory viruses among patients, staff
LEWISTON (WGME) – Some Maine hospitals are seeing what they're calling a "cauldron" of respiratory viruses, not just among patients, but staff as well. MaineHealth says it has a number of employees out right now with COVID, the flu and RSV, the same viruses forcing schools to go remote or cancel classes.
End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
Wintry week ahead in Maine, late week storm may bring plowable snow
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Snow from Sunday night has moved on out, and skies will be clear for Monday. The week ahead will be chilly, with a winter storm to end it. Some snow showers are also possible on Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs just above freezing.
Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
Wreaths Across America convoy begins journey to Arlington National Cemetery
The Wreaths Across America convoy is on the move in Maine as it makes its way to our nation’s capital. The mission for Wreaths Across America is to remember all our fallen veterans, all those who served, and to teach the next generation the value of freedom. A convoy...
Maine Locker Project helps feed local families
The Maine Locker Project is preparing to send bags of food home with students to ensure they have enough for winter vacation. This is also something they do all year long. The Maine Locker Project helps over 40 schools, knowing kids might get fed at school, but acknowledging the struggle to fill the cabinets or the fridge at home.
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
