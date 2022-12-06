ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

WGME

Maine lobstermen protest Whole Foods after product ban

PORTLAND (WGME) – There was more anger and frustration from Maine's lobster industry Monday as lawmakers say they have few options to help. Lobstermen and women protested Whole Foods in Portland on Monday, after they decided to stop selling Maine lobster. “It’s unfair, it’s unjust and the collateral damage...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Some Maine schools temporarily go remote due to illnesses

CUMBERLAND (WGME) -- Several MSAD 51 schools switched to remote learning on Tuesday due student and staff illnesses. The district says students at the Mabel I. Wilson School and Greely Middle School in Cumberland will be remote learning on Tuesday. Greely High School will remain in-person learning. The district says...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Unicycle Adventure: Teen traveling from Maine to Key West

A Maine teen is trekking down the East Coast by unicycle to raise money for a good cause. The East Coast Greenway fosters a safe walking and biking route through 15 states from Maine to Florida. Avery Seuter is a 19-year-old from Wells, Maine, who has been unicycling since 2018.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Maine loon count shows steady growth, strong adult population

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Results from the Maine Audubon’s annual loon count are in, with a record turnout of more than 1,600 volunteers surveying 361 lakes this year. The numbers for the adult population are estimated to be less than last year, but the chick numbers are up to almost 300. They say long-term trends continue to show a strong adult population that has grown steadily over the years.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Turnpike turns 75

75 years ago, the Maine Turnpike opened to traffic. On December 13, 1947, the Maine Turnpike became New England’s first superhighway and only the second in the nation. The speed limit back then was 60 miles an hour. It was dubbed Maine’s first "mile a minute" highway. It...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
PEABODY, MA
WGME

End of week storm expected to bring heavy snow to parts of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery and cold weather in store for Wednesday, a quieter day on Thursday, and then a major winter storm is set to impact Maine on Friday and Saturday. Still a lot of questions about snow totals along the coast, but a plowable snow is pretty much a guarantee at this point for inland and mountain areas.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Late week winter storm expected to bring snow to much of Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Beautiful once again for Tuesday. Some snow showers and windy conditions are expected Wednesday, and then all eyes are on a Friday-Saturday nor’easter which looks to bring widespread accumulating snow to much of Maine. Tuesday will be quiet and sunny. Highs will reach the low to...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Maine Locker Project helps feed local families

The Maine Locker Project is preparing to send bags of food home with students to ensure they have enough for winter vacation. This is also something they do all year long. The Maine Locker Project helps over 40 schools, knowing kids might get fed at school, but acknowledging the struggle to fill the cabinets or the fridge at home.
MAINE STATE
WGME

New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

