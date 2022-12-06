“It all looks good and well until the fire and the destruction.”. Prabir Mehta laughs a bit describing his last show fronting Prabir and the Substitutes, which took place at the 2009 edition of Ghost of Pop. Then again, destruction and creation are often two sides of the same coin, and when it comes to the Ghost of Pop, Mehta is both alpha and omega.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO