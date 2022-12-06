ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Will it snow on Christmas in Virginia?

If you are dreaming of a White Christmas in Richmond, your best bet is to listen to Bing Crosby. In Richmond, the definition of a white Christmas is having one inch of snow or more on the ground at 7 a.m. on Christmas morning at the Richmond International Airport.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
richmondmagazine.com

Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2023

Stop in at Lex’s of Carytown during the month of December as the shop introduces a new line of bridal jumpsuits and black wedding gowns. See designer selections from Morilee, Carrafina and Alyce Paris. Appointment recommended. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com. Through 12/24 // Lustre Holiday Sale.
RICHMOND, VA
urbanviewsrva.com

Kirby Carmichael Sr. Street in Highland Park Richmond, VA

Friends, broadcast colleagues, and community members gathered on Front Street in the Highland Park neighborhood to celebrate the street naming honoring radio personality Kirby Carmichael. The location was in front of the building that was home to radio station WANT – 990 AM. Photo credit Ervin B. Clarke.
RICHMOND, VA
styleweekly.com

Giving Up the Ghost

“It all looks good and well until the fire and the destruction.”. Prabir Mehta laughs a bit describing his last show fronting Prabir and the Substitutes, which took place at the 2009 edition of Ghost of Pop. Then again, destruction and creation are often two sides of the same coin, and when it comes to the Ghost of Pop, Mehta is both alpha and omega.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Entertainment group announces upcoming concert series at Browns Island

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadberry Entertainment Group, a concert booking and promotion company based in Richmond has announced an upcoming concert series starting in April of 2023. Performances from Drive-By Truckers with Lydia Loveless will kick off the concert series on Friday, April 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday,...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Stanley to retire after leading CARITAS for 22 years

CARITAS President and CEO Karen Stanley is set to retire Dec. 31 after 22 years at the helm of one of the Richmond region’s largest human service providers. During her time, Stanley not only transformed the organization but also transformed homelessness and recovery services in the region. Community leaders...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Carytown billboard has community upset

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new billboard is turning heads in Scotts Addition and Carytown. It’s the pride flag with text that reads “LGBTQ. What did Jesus Say? What does the Bible really say?”. The sign includes a link that leads to a website containing content some consider...
RICHMOND, VA
progressivegrocer.com

BJ’s to Open 15th Location in Virginia

BJ's Wholesale Club will open its newest club, in Midlothian, Va., on Friday, Dec. 9. The brand-new club marks the retailer’s 15th location in the state and brings its total U.S. club count to 235. Located at 12201 Bridgewood Crossing Drive, the new club will have a BJ's Gas...
MIDLOTHIAN, VA

