Only five seasons after being drafted first overall, Baker Mayfield has seen his stock dip considerably, culminating in his eventual midseason release from the Carolina Panthers. The Los Angeles Rams took a chance on him nonetheless, given the injury to QB1 Matthew Stafford, and Mayfield delivered in a huge way, pulling off crunch-time heroics out of his hat to lead the Rams to a 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

4 HOURS AGO