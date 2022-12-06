ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Shore News Network

Main road closure in Jackson to last several months

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – One of Jackson Township's more traveled roads, North Cooksbridge Road, will be closed during the day for several months, according to the Jackson Township Police Department. The road connects senior communities along Cooksbridge Road to the greater Jackson area. According to the Jackson Police Department, starting today, North Cooksbridge road will be closed for construction on the roadway. This project will last for several months. The department said at this time, the exact hours are unknown, most likely 7am-3pm or 8am-4pm. "Please do not hold us to these hours. When the contractor is done for the
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY

PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra's Supermarket to get inside and rob the store's cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra's Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store's stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from
NEWARK, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100' Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department's seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woodbridge Police Car During Chase, Suspect Arrested In Elizabeth

A Woodbridge police officer was injured when her patrol car was rammed by a stolen car during a chase. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Woodbridge police received a report of a person attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1366 Saint George Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect left the area in a black Honda CRV. As responding units were attempting to locate the Honda, it approached a marked police unit from behind and attempted to force it off the road, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Shore News Network

Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who went missing yesterday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public's help in locating William "Bill" Graham, 70, of Newark, who was reported missing Tuesday. Mr. Graham was last seen in the 100 bock of Treacy Avenue. He is described as 6'3" tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head. His physical and mental condition are good. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of William "Bill" Graham to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip
NEWARK, NJ
