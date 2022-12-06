JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – One of Jackson Township’s more traveled roads, North Cooksbridge Road, will be closed during the day for several months, according to the Jackson Township Police Department. The road connects senior communities along Cooksbridge Road to the greater Jackson area. According to the Jackson Police Department, starting today, North Cooksbridge road will be closed for construction on the roadway. This project will last for several months. The department said at this time, the exact hours are unknown, most likely 7am-3pm or 8am-4pm. “Please do not hold us to these hours. When the contractor is done for the The post Main road closure in Jackson to last several months appeared first on Shore News Network.

JACKSON, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO