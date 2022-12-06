Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Owner of Shroom House arrested, faces multiple felony chargesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Celebrate Pride Month with Cabaret Queens at Rebel Rebel PDX on June 15th!Kashif FaruqPortland, OR
Dollar General Opens their First Store in PortlandBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland homicide rate nearly double that of other west coast citiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Why Hallmark should make a Christmas movie in Portland
An open letter about our romantic and festive city.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland’s Best Chinese Food
Where to chow down on Sichuan spicy bullfrog, handmade dumplings, street food snacks, and more. While Portland’s Chinese food scene might not have the same nationwide reputation as places like Los Angeles, to say that Portland doesn’t have good Chinese food—as I’ve heard many declare—means you’re either not looking hard enough, or you’re not looking in the right places. From Beaverton to Happy Valley, you’ll find multiple regions represented. You can get everything from massive spreads of dim sum to comforting bowls of congee to pots of spicy bullfrog—and find a restaurant that’s perfect for any occasion from solo takeout to massive group dinners. Here are our picks.
Q+A: Behind the microphone with Re-Imagined Radio creator John Barber
The Vancouver-based radio program produces classic and contemporary stories for broadcast and streaming, as well as one live, on-stage performance each year.
What does 2023 hold for Portland and Vancouver?
PORTLAND, Ore. — As 2022 winds down, we're taking a look back at some of the year's biggest news, along with leaders from some of the Portland and Vancouver area's biggest news outlet. Betsy Hammond, politics and education editor at The Oregonian; Lillian Mongeau Hughes, health and justice editor at Oregon Public Broadcasting; Aaron Mesh, news editor at Willamette Week; and Craig Brown, editor at The Columbian joined us to talk about how the biggest events from 2022 will shape the coming years.
hereisoregon.com
Pasture is Portland’s best new sandwich shop
Editor’s note: This week and next, we’re counting down our favorite new Portland restaurants of 2022. At No. 7: Pasture, an Alberta Arts butcher shop and deli with a passion for sustainable agriculture. “Have you tried Pasture yet?” a sandwich-obsessed friend texted me in July. “I think I...
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
Portland’s Santa Clones have arrived in even greater numbers
What is better than one Santa? How does 400 Santas sound? Or, if you are into optical illusions, what about 800 Santas all smiling back at you? That is what awaits you at this year’s Santa Clones art installation. This year, local designer Chris Willis increased the number of...
Magna Kusina is expanding with Kubo, a Beaverton lechonería
When chef Carlo Lamagna flies back to the Philippines, his first stop is a little cart at the side of the road with spit-roasted meats slowly roasting over coals. For a few dollars, he orders a bag of chopped chicken or pork belly and pickles to bring home and enjoy with a fresh pot of rice.
natureworldnews.com
100-Year-Old Sequoia Poisoned Nearly 2 Years Ago in Portland Now Cut Down by Owner
In Northwest Portland, a 100-year-old Sequoia was poisoned almost two years ago. The owner decided it was time to cut it down a few days ago. The historic tree was located off Northeast 12th Avenue in the Sabin neighborhood. Signs of Poisoning. After a few holes were drilled into its...
At least 19 homeless encampments swept Friday in Portland’s Central Eastside
At least 19 homeless encampments in Portland’s Central Eastside were swept Friday as part of a strategy to reduce crime, improve accessibility and decrease visible homelessness in the area. Clare Briglio, executive director of the Central Eastside Industrial Council, said “there has been a tremendous amount of movement” in...
Portland home sales have dropped nearly 40% in 1 year, study says
Despite the increasing price of homes from 2020 to 2022, the year-over-year data shows a slowing market.
Great Scott! Michael J. Fox, Shatner, ‘Harry Potter’ star coming to Portland Fan Expo
Beloved Hollywood celebs, including: “Back to the Future” star Michael J Fox, fictional and real-life space traveler William Shatner, and actor Matthew Lewis, known for his role as Neville Longbottom in the “Harry Potter” franchise, will be in attendance at the Portland Fan Expo in February.
Environmental groups troubled over Portland’s push to replace petroleum diesel with renewable fuels
Portland leaders heralded an environmental milestone Wednesday when the city became the first in the nation to pledge to phase out the sale of petroleum diesel. But the measure — which will take effect in 2024 and require that petroleum diesel for sale in Portland be blended with renewable fuels at increasingly higher increments, until 99% of it is phased out in 2030 — has drawn unlikely critics.
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WCYYand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WWEEK
The Beloved Dive Bar Holman’s Remains in Pandemic Purgatory
Square footage: 11,173 (includes other storefronts) In March 2020, when Oregon abruptly shut down for the pandemic, Holman’s, a Buckman neighborhood fixture for 80 years, put a handwritten sign in the window. “Booze is all gone,” the sign said. “Reopen when Kate says so. Godspeed.”. But nearly...
No, the town of Boring wasn't named such because it was a dull place to be
BORING, Ore. — As you drive along Highway 212 heading east from Clackamas, you're welcomed to Boring, Oregon, an unincorporated small town in eastern Multnomah County. The town, despite what many might think, was not named after the adjective. "No, the town of Boring is named after a guy...
Winter bouldering camp comes to Gresham
Rock Haven offers fun bouldering camp to keep kids moving during the winter breakWith kids heading into their winter break, Rock Haven Climbing Gym in Gresham wants to help East County parents keep their kids active and entertained with their Winter Bouldering Camp. The week-long camp runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday, Dec. 26-30 at the Rock Haven Climbing Gym at 355 N.E. 223rd Ave., Gresham. Though the camp accepts kids of all ages, children ages 7-13-years-old are best suited for the program. Parents can sign up their kids to by calling the...
Portland’s homicide count nearly double other west coast cities
With 2023 still three weeks away, the number of homicides in Portland this year has matched the record-breaking total of 90 in 2021.
Narcity
The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $49 Per Hour
If you've been looking for a career change, the City of Vancouver is hiring a ton of different jobs and some will pay a decent hourly rate too. On top of the pay, a few of these jobs also don't require any degree. So, if previous education was something holding you back, you no longer have to worry.
KATU.com
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Homeless camp cleared near elementary school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some neighbors upset about a homeless camp directly behind an elementary school in the Lents neighborhood are feeling a little better about where they live since our story in October. On one recent day, we found Melissa Wright delivering mail. You may remember the last time...
