Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Police Might Use Weaponised Robots - Decision Creates Public OutrageTy D.San Francisco, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
Dodgers, Rays interested in ex-Yankees, Phillies outfielder, MLB insider says
Right now teams are trying to put themselves in the best positions to be contenders in 2023. And in line with that, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays are looking at some outfield talent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Buster Olney tweeted: The...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge ‘appears headed’ to Giants? (UPDATE)
UPDATE (Wednesday, 9:24 a.m.): The Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge. Read more about that here. UPDATE (Tuesday, 5:23 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Aaron Judge appears headed to Giants. ... Giants say they have not heard on Aaron Judge, My apologies for jumping the gun.”. San...
San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado named to All-MLB Team
Padres star Manny Machado was named the All-MLB First Team third baseman for the second time in his career.
Dodgers Offseason: Giants Sign All-Star Outfielder
The San Francisco Giants have officially signed one of the top outfielders on the market. No, this time it’s not Aaron Judge. The Giants have reached an agreement with former Mariners OF Mitch Haniger, who was reportedly receiving interest from the Dodgers, as well, among other teams. The deal is for three years and $43.5 million.
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
José Quintana joins Mets after brief stint with Cardinals
NEW YORK – Veteran southpaw José Quintana will join the New York Mets after a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals last season. Quintana has agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets, according to The Atheltic beat writers Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. The contract is pending a physical.
Fox5 KVVU
Manfred says A’s will have relocation fee waived if they move to Las Vegas
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics will have their relocation fee waived if they decide to move to Las Vegas, and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says 2023 is a big year when it comes to the future of the franchise. Speaking at baseball’s winter meetings in San Diego,...
San Francisco Giants sign outfielder Mitch Haniger to three-year deal
SAN DIEGO — Outfielder Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a $43.5 million, three-year contract Tuesday at the winter meetings.A native of nearby Mountain View, Haniger is coming home to the Bay Area after five seasons with Seattle. He helped the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.The deal came while the Giants pursue another Californian free agent outfielder — Aaron Judge, who set the AL home run record last season with the New York Yankees.San Francisco missed the playoffs at 81-81 this past season on the heels of a franchise-record 107 wins and...
Yardbarker
Rob Manfred: Arte Moreno Hopes To Sell Angels Before Opening Day
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels enjoyed a bit of an emotional boost after owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise last season. At the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his optimism that the league believes this will be resolved soon.
Press Conference: AJ Preller on Padres' Pursuit of Judge, Turner
San Diego Padres General Manager AJ Preller met with the media on Wednesday, with reports circulating during the MLB Winter Meetings that the Padres had meetings with both Aaron Judge and Trea Turner before both players agreed to other contracts.
MLB games today: MLB hot stove season underway
Our MLB games today schedule is now looking ahead to the key days in the MLB offseason. Save. Bookmark. Stay
kalkinemedia.com
Ohtani keeping watch on Angels' offseason moves from afar
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Even though Shohei Ohtani is back in Japan for the offseason, he has been in frequent contact with Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian about the team’s offseason moves. “We talk a lot. He’s asking me daily who we’re getting,” Minasian said during...
Yardbarker
Rob Manfred Vows To Keep The Orioles In Baltimore
The Baltimore Orioles enjoyed a little unexpected success in 2022, winning 83 games and finishing above the .500 mark for the first time since 2016. The team also finished just three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the final American League Wild Card spot. However, in recent years,...
Women & Sport: Brittney Griner is free now, but let's not forget how we got here
This week’s biggest sports story should be what happened to Brittney Griner. After 294 long days, the Phoenix Mercury center and seven-time WNBA All-Star was released from a Russian penal colony, is now in United States custody, and on Thursday was on her way home to her family. This comes after a prisoner...
Comments / 0