With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO