Learning loss toll in NJ: Test scores show a 7-year setback
TRENTON – Test scores on New Jersey’s standardized assessments slipped back to their levels from seven years ago on the exams given this past spring, the first since the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. Compared with 2019, the most recent available because tests were skipped in 2020 and...
Does NJ have too much standardized testing in its schools?
TRENTON – On the eve of the belated release of data showing how New Jersey students did on standardized tests in the spring, a legislative panel pondered a bigger-picture question Tuesday: Does the state test too much?. Most though not all the people at the Joint Committee on the...
NJ biz shackled by high taxes – could this plan help?
As we celebrate the holiday season across New Jersey, businesses aren’t counting on a Christmas miracle, but they are hoping a plan moves forward to give them some financial relief. Bearing in mind the Garden State is consistently ranked as having the worst, most difficult business climate in America,...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
A new study finds NJ is a top state for hiring workers
With many New Jersey businesses continuing to struggle to find enough workers a new study ranks the Garden State as 12th best in the nation for hiring, looking ahead to 2023. The CareerCloud.com study finds New Jersey has the 4th highest percentage of adults with bachelor’s degrees, the Garden State has the 4th lowest job openings rate in the nation, Jersey ranks 6th nationally for having the best diversity among job candidates and the state comes in number 39 for best influx of talent.
The New Jersey flu epidemic keeps getting worse
Flu cases are exploding all over New Jersey. The latest surveillance report from the state Health Department shows high levels of influenza in all areas of the state. According to Gemma Downham, the corporate director of Patient Safety and Infection Prevention for AtlantiCare, influenza activity is now abnormally high, higher than it has been in a decade.
Don’t fall for this Zelle scam
💲💲 New warnings are being issued after scammers intensify their attacks via the money transfer app Zelle. 😮 These are particularly dangerous scams, because banks often will not cover any fraudulent payments. 😡 A New Jersey college student was among the latest victims, as scam artists drained...
Too many lawsuits in NJ? Critics say this is costing us all big bucks
With so many lawsuits constantly being filed, the civil justice system in New Jersey has been ranked as one of the most costly in the nation. The American Tort Reform Foundation put the Garden State on the Judicial Hellhole watch list. “They’re concerned that some of the changes in the...
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
Gov. Murphy to undergo surgery
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to undergo surgery in a New Jersey hospital today. Murphy's office announced the surgery on Tuesday, but refused to give any details, including the name of the hospital or the reason for the procedure. The surgery is described as minor, and for a medical issue,...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
NJ study links rental costs to labor-delivery complications
The odds of severe labor and delivery complications are greater for mothers who are burdened by high rental housing costs, according to an analysis of more than 1 million New Jersey births over a decade. A study out of Rutgers, which was published on Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open,...
These two NJ cities top the entire U.S. for tech careers
With the job market tightening, it’s not going to be as easy, according to some experts, to find employment here in the state. A few months ago, you could pretty much write your own ticket when it came to a job with employers, practically begging for people to come work there.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
$950 ‘crash tax’? Report grades NJ’s traffic safety laws
Safety on New Jersey's roads would improve if the state introduced speed cameras and added restrictions for young drivers, among other moves, according to a report released Tuesday by Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Like dozens of other states, New Jersey earned a "caution" ranking in the group's 2023...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
