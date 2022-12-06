ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Fantasy Football: Sit/Start advice for Week 14 of the NFL season

Fantasy football sit-and-start advice should always be relative and league-dependent. Note that some players are targeted for DFS. Good luck with your Week 14 lineups!. Cousins is having easily the least efficient (6.5 YPA) season of his career since he became a full-time starter in a truly bizarre Minnesota season when they're somehow 10-2 despite a measly +10 point differential. The Vikings would be an NFL-worst 1-11 if every one-score game were flipped this season.
Fantasy Football Week 14: Thursday Night Football analysis for Rams vs. Raiders

We’re just about to hit the fantasy football playoffs for most leagues. This week could decide if you’re playing for the championship or scrambling to avoid your league’s last-place punishment. Either way, roster decisions have some added pressure on them. And the last few Thursday night games have been a larger source of fantasy goodness.
