Bad Bunny Announces He's Taking a Break in 2023
The last few years, it seems like Bad Bunny has been working nonstop. However, he’s ready to take it easy next year. “I’m taking a break,” he told Billboard in a new interview. “2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”
SZA Proudly Comments on Getting Her Body "Done" in New Album 'SOS'
SZA is using her new album, SOS, to proudly shut down the rumors about her body by confirming she had work “done.”. The singer-slash-songwriter released her sophomore album on December 9, and it’s full of personal tracks, including revelations about her body — specifically on the title track as well as on the song “Conceited.”
Instagram Announces Its Dating App Era
Dating app fatigue is running rampant, and Instagram is using the window to showcase its hidden talents. According to Instagram and trend forecasting platform, WGSN‘s 2023 report, these are the four tips you need for your Instagram Dating Profile. It’s all in the DM’s. It’s no secret...
SZA Reveals the Reason Her Sophomore Album 'S.O.S.' Doesn't Have More Collabs
SZA has been unveiling details of her sophomore album, S.O.S., ahead of its release. Most recently, she talked about the process of having features on the LP, unveiling she almost had more. When Hot97 asked her how the collabs came to be, she said, “DMs and like begging people.”
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Davy Jones Once Sang The Monkees’ ‘Daydream Believer’ When He Was 35,000 Feet Off the Ground
Davy Jones discussed the way people reacted the time he performed The Monkees' "Daydream Believer" 35,000 above the ground.
16 Things To Watch That Are Perfect For When You've Got A Cold
So...apparently Guy Fieri is very popular when it comes to shows to watch while sick.
Jennifer Lopez Decks the Halls With Candy Cane French Manicure
It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez is a style maven, but the unbelievably 53-year-old is taking things up a notch for the holidays with her festive french manicure. Longtime manicurist Tom Bachik dubbed the look “holiday sweetness” as he painted the multi-hyphenates long almond nails with a snow-white shade of nail polish. While some nails flaunted a classic white tip, her index and pink finger were speckled with flurries of snowflakes. The highlight of the manicure is her striped middle finger, reminding us of our favorite nostalgic Christmas candy. Set to the classic song, “Sugar, Sugar” by the Archies, Bachik captioned his post showing off his work, “Starting off the season with some Sugar.”
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Cardi B's Crazy Ex-Boyfriend Story Reveals Why She'll Never Be a "House B-tch"
Bronx rapper and sex-positive icon, Cardi B recently joined her followers on Instagram live for a chat on dating norms with an anecdote on why she’ll always be Miss. Independent. “When it comes to 50/50… it really really depends,” Cardi B said of the common Twitter debate. “I’m not...
Chrissy Teigen Goes Extension-Free and Shows off Natural Hair Length
In a world of so much fluff, it’s a big deal when celebrities show off their natural hair free of extensions and wigs. Like Khloé Kardashian, who doesn’t have a problem showing off her natural hair, Chrissy Teigen is one of those A-listers down to do a length check as well.
17 Unfortunate Holiday Fails That Made For Memorable, Albeit Miserable, Christmases
"All of this before 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve. I decided to go back to bed and start over."
"LIMBO" by Michèle Lamy Brings Unapologetic Female Sensuality to the Big Screen
I’ve always believed artists are very generous people. If you think about it, they let us see their minds, their souls, without expecting anything in return. They open themselves up to the public and express their vulnerability to spark a thought or an idea in us, which sometimes becomes a huge and unprecedented creative revolution.
The 'Wednesday' Effect: Jenna Ortega Gains Over 10M New Followers on Instagram
Netflix‘s Wednesday is the latest TV show to break streamer records, dethroning Stranger Things with 341.2 million hours streamed worldwide in a week. As the global buzz continues, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seeing immense growth in her social media following. The 20-year-old had...
Camila Cabello Strikes Again With a Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Red has been the hair color of 2022 and thanks to Camila Cabello, the shade is ending the year on a solid note. Cabello took to Instagram to share the quick makeover, a drastic change from her “Sorority Sister” lob haircut. In the caption of her pic, she shares an exciting announcement that she and musician Oxlade have released a remix of the song “KU LO SA.” The tune fares excellently with her fire-red hair, so you can see why we needed to share the deets. Now, because of her latest hair update, we’re curious if this new dead red hair color is the work of a fresh wig install or if she’s dyed her tresses and added extensions. Either way, a win is a win.
Chrishell Stause Says PCAs Wouldn't Let Her Bring Partner G Flip
Chrishell Stause has made her thoughts on this year’s People’s Choice Awards pretty clear, taking to Twitter to share her opinions about the ceremony’s plus-one policy. Stause posted a series of tweets detailing her experience and calling out the PCAs for not letting her bring her partner, G Flip, to the show as her guest.
Khloé Kardashian Snatching Out Her Weave Post-Awards Show Has Never Been More Relatable
Khloé Kardashian has been very open and honest about her health, hair, and makeup this year. From sharing her skin condition issues to revealing her natural tresses and now post-awards show extensions takeout — it’s all as real as it gets. Andrew Fitzsimons styled the middle sister...
