JLG’s All-New E18 Vertical Mast Lifts
JLG Industries, Inc. (McConnellsburg, PA), an Oshkosh Corporation company, introduces an all-new vertical mast lift series to the market. The new JLG E18MCL model is well-suited for construction and industrial applications that require outdoor and indoor capable machines while the E18MML model is ideal for finish work and general maintenance work, as well as for cleaner indoor-only applications. Both E18 models are available with a Stock Picker Package Option for warehouse and distribution center applications.
JD Martin, ICS Announce Merger
HOUSTON — JD Martin President and CEO Greg Baker and Integrated Component Sales Inc. President and CEO Brian Camera on Wednesday announced that the two firms have joined forces to form ICS Martin, effective Jan. 1. The alignment of ICS and JD Martin provides local channel partners and customers...
BradyIFS Acquires California, Maryland Distributors
Janitorial-sanitation and foodservice distributor BradyIFS this week announced a pair of acquisitions that company officials said would expand its presence on both coasts. The company added Maintenance Supplies and Marketing, based in the Bay Area, and H.C. Walterhoefer and Sons, which serves Maryland and Virginia. MSM, founded 40 years ago,...
