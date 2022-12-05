Read full article on original website
This time, there would be no Andrea Pirlo masterclass. Thomas Müller and Mesut Özil did not cut England to ribbons. Nobody got a red card. No classic shootout malaise. There was not an Icelandic player in sight at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night, unless one of them had somehow managed to buy a ticket. No familiar second-half regression, no midfield collapse.
What the papers sayParis St Germain are willing to make Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford one of the best-paid players on the planet in a bid to beat Bayern Munich and Real Betis to his signature, according to the Daily Mirror. PSG are understood to be putting together a package that could be worth up to £850,000 a week for the 25-year-old England international, who will be out of contract at United in the summer.Brazil are reportedly set to launch an audacious bid to entice Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, 51, into becoming their new manager, according to the Mirror...
The England squad have returned home after their World Cup 2022 quarter-final loss to France.An average audience of 20.4 million TV viewers watched Les Bleus crush the Three Lions’ tournament dreams, winning 2-1 at the at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.The players were greeted with applause as they left Birmingham Airport on Sunday, 11 December.Footage shows Jude Bellingham’s car slowing down so the midfielder could high-five a young fan.France will next face Morocco in the semi-final on Wednesday, 14 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England and France fans have friendly kickabout in Qatar ahead of World Cup clashThe World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The QuestionsGutted England fans in Qatar react to World Cup knockout
Mark Wood claimed two crucial wickets before lunch to halt Pakistan’s victory charge and give England hope of winning the second Test in Multan.Having started the fourth morning on 198 for four and needing 157 more runs to level the series, the hosts were boosted by Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz’s 80-run sixth-wicket stand.But Wood removed the pair in consecutive overs, for 94 and 45 respectively, to leave Pakistan 291 for seven with 64 runs still needed to win.Shakeel had been the key man for his side, reaching his highest Test score of 94 from 213 deliveries, but Wood had...
