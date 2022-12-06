Read full article on original website
Plant City’s Christmas Lane includes 200 Christmas Trees, and 1.5 million lights
Simply having a wonderful Christmas time here in the Tampa Bay region. Plant City’s 40th Annual Christmas Lane extravaganza is back and it’s glowing with 180,000 watts of power. Over 2000 volunteer hours have prepared the winter wonderland full of the magic. With over 1.5 million lights, drawing more than 180,000 watts of power, adorning over 200 Christmas trees from 4 to 40 feet, the Christmas Lane scenes are built with local love.
The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions makes serving great food a family affair
When husband and wife Mary Kate and Jon Walker, owners of The Tides Seafood Market and Provisions, moved to Florida with their three sons, they knew they wanted to pursue their culinary dreams. The problem they faced, though, was deciding whose dream to follow. “My husband was in the seafood...
Wicked Oak BBQ debuts inside Amalie Arena
Wicked Oak BBQ is pure fire. I think about the meat candy that are their burnt ends every single day. This locally owned and operated passion project is expanding and can now be enjoyed inside Amalie Arena, home of our Tampa Bay Lightning. Felix “Bubba” Flores officially opened Wicked Oak’s brick-and-mortar restaurant in Seminole Heights back in September 2020.
Kosher restaurant, Grill Express, opening in downtown Tampa
A 100% Kosher restaurant is opening soon on Franklin Street. The news was first brought to our attention by Rachel Lisbon with Tampa Kosher Foodies. The Grill Express team is dedicated to preparing delicious, authentic, and fresh food for its future customers. “With just a little taste of our carefully crafted dishes, you will be transported on a journey to the middle east,” write the owners on the restaurant’s Instagram page.
Bones & Burgers bringing juicy sliders to International Mall in Tampa
Tony Roma’s, the world’s largest casual dining concept and widely recognized brand that specializes in ribs, announced that it has selected Tampa as the inaugural location for its fast-casual Bones & Burgers brand. The menu will cater to on-the-go guests while still providing the same quality ingredients and fresh preparations in an authentic quick-service space.
Tampa is the second best city for dog owners in America, according to new report
A new study from U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews finds Portland, Oregon to be the top city in the U.S. to be a dog parent, followed by our own beautiful city of Tampa. Tampa has one of the highest volumes of dog parks per capita in America, and a vast majority of restaurants and cafes have dog-friendly covered patio seating.
The most anticipated new restaurants opening soon in Tampa
Tampa is a foodie paradise. We have Bib Gourmand Award-winning restaurants, and our culinary scenes in Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights have put the city on the national radar as a delicious destination. Our city is even home to two of the most iconic restaurants in all of Florida. There’s...
