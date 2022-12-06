Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Leaders Hoping Dallas Will Be Center of World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Hub is Open, Two New Entertainment Concepts Join The Farm in AllenSteven DoyleAllen, TX
TikToker Shares Fantastic Lighted Christmas Dancing Water Show Located In Texas!
I don't know about you, but this time of year, my favorite, Christmastime, I am all about driving around with my family and enjoying the scenery. I love looking at Christmas lights! We all do. In my hometown, we have a Christmas light display that one of the locals sets up yearly for us all to enjoy. In Odessa, we have Starbright Village, where hundreds drive-thru to marvel at each and every Christmas.
starlocalmedia.com
A trip to Little Elm is worth it to view the Lights on the Lake display this holiday season
Lights on The Lake is happening every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Lakefront in Little Elm. The event offers pictures with Santa, a hot air balloon glow, a Ferris wheel, a carousel, and an ice skating rink. There will also be food trucks, vendors, and live music and dance performances on site.
starlocalmedia.com
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
sachsenews.com
Sachse Animal Shelter full this holiday season
As the holiday season approaches, there are some animals still looking to find their “purrfect” home. The Sachse Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity, which means there is no room for any new animals, said Animal Control Officer Brenda Smith. To help place animals in new homes, the shelter is offering free adoptions for adult animals.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas’ Top Two Christmas Towns
Texans can find plenty of ways to celebrate the holiday season this year in the Lone Star State. Trips To Discover, a travel discovery platform, compiled a list of the Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas, which included the North Texas cities of Grand Prairie and Grapevine. Below is just...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
iliveindallas.com
Christmas At The Gaylord Texan 2022 Review
The Gaylord Texan serves as a Christmas staple for many families who have made a tradition of visiting the famed hotel to brighten their holiday season. The Gaylord Texan offers a festive atmosphere that is hard to match and they have countless activities to ensure everyone is put in the Christmas spirit. Sadly, since the Covid pandemic, the hotel’s main attraction ICE! has been absent, leaving a void in the experience. It is no surprise that the announcement of the exhibit’s return this year has drawn huge crowds and attention. Take a look below to see what our experience was like this year as we toured Christmas at the Gaylord Texan.
A guide to holiday fun in Dallas
If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Here Are Five Holiday Activities For Next Week In North Texas
Holiday season has just started and that means a bunch of Christmas-themed activities will be happening around town. But, as with everything, since there are so many activities it becomes hard to choose. Here is a list of our five favorite activities in North Texas for you to enjoy with...
Best neighborhoods and homes for Christmas lights around Fort Worth in 2022
Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition.But, where to go?Recent rains (especially on weekends) have given some homeowners a slower start in decking their halls. Still, point your car in any direction in the Fort Worth area, and you'll find individual homes and entire neighborhoods aglow with holiday spirit.Below is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. Check back often as it'll grow and grow as the holidays draw near.For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Fort Worth, including drive-thrus and...
The Lion King is coming to Fort Worth, sensory-friendly performance scheduled for January
Tony-award winning musical The Lion King is coming to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth this upcoming January.
These bakeries are the best in Dallas for all your pastry needs: Tripadvisor
The time of the pastry is alive and well during the holiday season, but Friday, December 9 is giving a hefty push on the importance of pastries in the culinary world.
dmagazine.com
101 Things You Must Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Christmas: 2022 Edition
First, make it a Christmas tradition to check out the handiwork of Dallas residents. In North Dallas, there are stretches of Strait Lane and Hockaday Drive and the Walnut Hill neighborhood that reliably offer displays of holiday spirit. Spend time in the Park Cities (including the 3600 block of Southwestern Boulevard, where there’s a display that would make Clark Griswold jealous) by driving Beverly and Lakeside drives. Go appreciate the coordinated efforts of the Timberhollow Circle neighborhood in Lake Highlands or Lakewood Boulevard. Then head to Oak Cliff and the Kessler Park neighborhood to finish off your trip. Not tired yet? You could also check out the Deerfield neighborhood at Preston Road and Coit Road or the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington. For a map of the best Christmas lights in town, head here.
starlocalmedia.com
Where to go for the best BBQ in Frisco
Frisco has the meats... this town is full of great BBQ joints, offering the flavors, sides, desserts and service that we all love about Texas BBQ. Check out this list of where to go for BBQ in Frisco. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews and...
WFAA
DFW weather: Get ready for a wet Saturday! More storms, some severe, are in the forecast next week.
DALLAS — While it won't be a washout for the entire weekend – outdoor plans on Saturday may be quite soggy ... Showers and storms will be widespread, but the severe weather threat is very low. Areas northwest of the metroplex will see coverage pickup between 7 a.m....
dmagazine.com
Old Parkland’s Colorful History
On a number of occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Old Parkland campus, not far from downtown, which has to be one of the most interesting office parks in the country. The managers of the place would probably prefer I didn’t even call it an “office park.” There’s all the art. There’s the fact that they won’t rent to law firms. There’s the fourth-largest bell in the country, which I wrote about last year.
starlocalmedia.com
Learn about the GM of Watters Creek village and some of the programs coming to Allen this coming holiday season
Michael Tumulty is the general manager of Watters Creek Village. With 22 years of experience of commercial real estate experience, he works with DuWest Realty to ensure Allen community members have a thriving shopping center. How did you get involved with Watters Creek?
Dallas Animal Services in need of fosters, residents to help adopt at least 150 dogs this weekend
DALLAS — To help stop the spread of canine diseases, Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is hosting a big adoption event to empty two of their adoption rooms, which house about 150 large dogs together. DAS is facing an increase in canine upper respiratory infections like the canine influenza virus...
