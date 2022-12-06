ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Stax Records Co-Founder Jim Stewart Dies at 92

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3KQ8_0jZf6KrX00

Jim Stewart, co-founder of Stax Records, died on Monday (Dec. 5). He was 92. The news of Stewart’s death was confirmed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Stax Records founder Jim Stewart,” read a statement on the Stax Records’ social media pages. “Mr. Stewart passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family. ⁠While his impact on soul music is immeasurable, the ‘Memphis Sound’ he fostered throughout the 1960s and ’70s as a savvy record executive and visionary producer can still be heard and felt in the music of today. “

The statement continued, “With Stewart’s guidance, Stax launched the careers of legendary artists like Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Carla Thomas, Sam & Dave, The Staple Singers, and many others. Our hearts are with his family and friends.⁠”

A separate statement on the Stax Museum site read: “Mr. Stewart died peacefully surrounded by his family, and will be missed by millions of music fans around the world as one of the great pioneers of soul music and an architect of the Memphis Sound.”

Born in Middleton, Tennessee, on July 29, 1930, Stewart moved to Memphis after graduating high school in 1948 with the intention to study at Memphis State University before getting drafted into the U.S. Army. After two years of service, Stewart returned to Memphis and started playing fiddle for a local group called the Canyon Cowboys while working as a banker during the day.

In 1957, Stewart founded Satellite Records, which focused on country and rockabilly music. By 1960, Stewart shifted his focus to R&B music, working with Memphis DJ Rufus Thomas and his daughter to record the song “Cause I Love You.”

“It was like a blind man who could suddenly see,” said Stewart of getting turned on to R&B.

Changing the name of the record company, Stewart used the first two letters of his last name and of his sister Estelle Axton, who initially helped him fund Satellite, to rename the label Stax.

Stewart went on to help launch the careers of dozens of artists in soul, funk, and R&B, including The Staple Singers, Otis Redding, Isaac Hayes, Booker T, and many more before Stax went bankrupt in 1976. The label later rebounded after being purchased by Fantasy Records. In 2004, Concord Records purchased Fantasy and reactivated the Stax label. Today, Stax continues to reissue its 1968-1975 catalog as well as new recordings. Atlantic Records also holds the rights to a majority of the Stax catalog from 1959-1968.

Over the years, Stewart only made a number of appearances in public, including attending the opening of the Stax Museum at the former Satellite Records location in 2003. A year earlier, Stewart was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. His granddaughter accepted the honor on his behalf.

“I’m a hillbilly at heart,” said Stewart during another rare appearance at the Stax Museum in 2018 to donate his original fiddle to the museum’s permanent collection. “I grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry.”

In 2012, Stewart and his then-deceased sister Axton, who died in 2004 at the age of 85, were also inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame.

Stewart is preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Stewart and sisters Estelle Axton and Mary Lucille McAlpin. He is survived by his three children, Lori Stewart, Shannon Stewart, and Jeff Stewart, and by grandchildren Alyssa Luibel and Jennifer Stewart. Plans for a memorial service are pending.

In lieu of flowers, Stewart’s family requests donations be made to the Stax Music Academy in his memory.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66

Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Vibe

Ciara Was Set To Join Chris Brown For Axed Michael Jackson Tribute, Shares Rehearsal Clip

Ever since Chris Brown revealed that his surprise Michael Jackson tribute was unexplainably canceled at the 2022 American Music Awards, many have spoken out in support of his artistry. Besides Kelly Rowland — who voiced her appreciation for his many talents during the ceremony — Ciara has now revealed a dance rehearsal video of her and CB. The “Level Up” singer hinted that she was set to join Breezy on stage in homage to the King of Pop’s 40th anniversary of Thriller.More from VIBE.comAMAs Production Company Addresses Cancelled Chris Brown PerformanceKelly Rowland Says "Everybody Deserves Grace" In Support Of Chris...
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson) Wrote for Other Artists

The husband-and-wife songwriting and production team of Nickolas Ashford (1941-2011) and Valerie Simpson already had a growing catalog of hits before they made it to Motown. A Bronx, New York native, 17-year-old Simpson first met Ashford while she was singing at a church in Harlem, New York. Initially moving to New York from Michigan with dreams of becoming a dancer, Ashford had a knack for lyrics and began writing gospel songs for Simpson’s singing group. Eventually, the two began writing together, selling their first batch of songs for $75.
MICHIGAN STATE
American Songwriter

Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s ‘The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House’ to Release on Record Story Day

For Record Store Day this year, Omnivore Recordings is set to release the formative album by Janis Joplin and Jorma Kaukonen, known as The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 Jorma’s House. Featuring Joplin originals, as well as blues classics, The Legendary Typewriter Tape is, according to a press statement, “an...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

The Real Names Of 26 Country Artists

When you think of stage names you typically think of Hollywood actors, and I don’t know… maybe magicians? But they’re actually pretty common across all of facets of the entertainment industry. Including country music. Yep, some of your favorite country singers don’t go by their real names....
KENTUCKY STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
GoldDerby

‘Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues’ director Sacha Jenkins tells how research completely changed his opinion of Armstrong [Exclusive Video Interview]

The reality of who Louis Armstrong was came as quite a shock to Sacha Jenkins as he was working on his new documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues.” “He was the exact opposite of who I thought he might have been based on being a young, Black kid in New York in the ‘80s, finding my identity, being into this Black consciousness that hip-hop was delivering at the time,” he tells Gold Derby during our Meet the Experts: Documentary Film panel (watch the exclusive video interview above). In addition to discovering the immense talent that Armstrong possessed, Jenkins came to realize...
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

The Clever Meaning Behind “D-I-V-O-R-C-E” by Tammy Wynette

Before we had Gwen Stefani teaching us how to spell “b-a-n-a-n-a-s” in “Hollaback Girl,” there was Tammy Wynette spelling out the pains of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.” Though she didn’t write it, Wynette lived the lyrics of “D-I-V-O-R-C-E,” having been married several times, most famously to George Jones for six years, along with four other men before her death in 1998. Co-written by Bobby Braddock and Curly Putman, the song had a few stops and starts before it became the country classic it is today. Below, we explore the history behind Wynette’s “D-I-V-O-R-C-E.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy