Read full article on original website
Related
kwit.org
Newscast 12.09.22: UNL Researchers predict a recession for Nebraska in 2023; Possible property tax relief from Iowa lawmakers
Yesterday and last night's winter weather left only one inch of snow in Sioux City, but other parts of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2 to 9 inches of wet, heavy precipitation. Several area schools, including Sioux City Community School District, had late starts, but there were few major automobile accidents...
kwit.org
NEWS 12.8.22: Winter Weather, Field of Dreams Money Returned, COVID-19 Boosters for Young Children, and More
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through tomorrow morning for Siouxland and beyond. The National Weather Service says conditions could change quickly, with freezing rain and snow expected. They warn the evening community could be impacted, so motorists need to slow down. Today’s forecast did cause the early dismal of schools across the area, including the Sioux City metro area. Meteorologists predict one to four inches could fall with icing in spots with temperatures hovering around freezing.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
sdstandardnow.com
Thanks, Kristi. Noem brags about our state’s great financial management ... then gives state employees a pay cut.
To hear Gov. Noem tell it, as she just did during yesterday’s annual budget address, South Dakota is a financial utopia. I doubt that our state’s workers would agree, as they got what is effectively a pay cut in her budget, but more on that later. As to...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
norfolkneradio.com
14th case of HPAI found on Northeast Nebraska farm
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reports that a 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the state. The virus, which highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds through nasal and eye secretions, was discovered in a backyard flock in Knox County. NDA State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Growing State Budget and Dependence on Federal Money
Hey, I’m sure we heard something from Kristi Noem about not growing government. But with a full-throated mandate for four more years of purportedly conservative government, Noem is proposing a budget 25% larger than last year. In Fiscal Year 2019, South Dakota’s state government expenditures totaled $4.314 billion. In...
hubcityradio.com
District 3 Legislators Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry react to the Governor’s Budget Address
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Tuesday, Governor Kristi Noem deliver her budget address for the remainder of FY2023 & look ahead to FY2024. District 3 members Senator Al Novstrup & Representative Carl Perry offered their thoughts on the speech. Representative Perry talks about how difficult it could be to take care of...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
KELOLAND TV
Making the case for replacing the pen
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s call to start laying the groundwork for a possible new penitentiary in South Dakota is gaining interest from both lawmakers and law enforcement. During her budget address on Tuesday, Noem called for millions of dollars to get the process going.
custercountychronicle.com
City makes stance known on marijuana
You could color us somewhat surprised that the legalization of recreational marijuana in South Dakota not only failed during the last General Election, but failed quite soundly. It seemed logical that IM 27, which would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state, would pass, given that medical marijuana had already been approved and a previous movement to approve recreational marijuana passed but was struck down due to a legal challenge of the ballot question.
Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline
A company that provides electricity to nearly 100,000 South Dakota customers will raise its rates by about 18 percent next month as an initial deadline passes for a state regulatory agency to act on the increase. Xcel Energy will increase its electricity rates by 17.9 percent, starting Jan. 1. That’s a jump of $19.60 per […] The post Xcel raising electric rates 18 percent as state regulators take no action at initial deadline appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
kiwaradio.com
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water
LINCOLN — A new report suggests that manure-laced litter, removed from chicken barns raising millions of chickens for Costco, is increasing contamination of some nearby streams in eastern Nebraska. The three-year-long study, facilitated by the environmental group GC Resolve and the Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, calls for increased testing of contaminants such as phosphorous and […] The post Report suggests that litter from chicken farms has upped contamination of water appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota State Retirement Board receives an update
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota State Retirement System Board got an update on their investment status at their meeting last week. State Investment Officer Matt Clark said they are now seeing a modest increase in the current fiscal year. Clark says the first six months of the year showed them...
KEVN
75 SD National Guard soldiers will deploy to Middle East
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 109th Regional Support Group of the South Dakota National Guard will deploy to the Middle East for a year-long mission in the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 75 soldiers tasked to deploy will provide base support at an undisclosed location. Before...
newscenter1.tv
Montana man sentenced for defacing prehistoric Native American rock art in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 56-year-old Balgaroslav “Bobby” Latinow was sentenced on Monday to one year of probation and ordered to pay $7,156 in restitution after damaging a Native American rock art panel in the Black Hills in March 2019. Court documents say that Latinow carved “Bobby +...
KEVN
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Comments / 0