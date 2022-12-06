Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
ReliaQuest Bowl officials excited for ‘great show’ between Mississippi State, Illinois in Tampa
STARKVILLE — Mike Schulze remembers Mississippi State fans being excited for their trip to Tampa, Florida, for the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day in 2019. He hopes the Bulldogs faithful will be just as pumped to come back four years later. Schulze, the director of communications and...
Commercial Dispatch
Standout Mississippi State freshman Zavion Thomas latest Bulldog to enter transfer portal
Freshman wide receiver Zavion Thomas is the latest Mississippi State football player to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thomas announced his departure from the program Thursday afternoon, thanking the Bulldogs’ staff for “believing in me.”. “After a great freshman season and a lot of prayers and thoughts I...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State RB Dillon Johnson to enter transfer portal in search of ‘more fit playing environment’
Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson is headed to the NCAA transfer portal, he announced in an unusually charged social media post Wednesday evening. Johnson insinuated head coach Mike Leach questioned his toughness and said Leach is happy to see him depart the program after three seasons. “Since I am...
2023 Bulldog commitment Kelley Jones eagerly awaiting signing day
Coming off an impressive senior campaign at Clarksdale High School, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Kelley Jones was able to get a look at his future at the next level last weekend. The 247Sports three-star cornerback was one of several Bulldog commitments on campus last weekend. It was one final get...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State men’s basketball: Chris Jans assistant James Miller relishing first SEC opportunity
STARKVILLE — When James Miller got into coaching nearly two decades ago, he would have killed for an opportunity at the Southeastern Conference level. Miller spent his first 10 seasons at NCAA Division II Colorado State–Pueblo and New Mexico Junior College. He then spent one year each as an assistant at Omaha, Arkansas State and North Texas.
theclintoncourier.net
Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville
The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State women’s basketball: Sam Purcell, Bulldogs look to evaluate and improve ahead of final nonconference games
STARKVILLE — This week will be a little bit of a rest for Mississippi State women’s basketball. It’s time for final exams and time to stress about the academic side of things before getting back to athletics. With less practice and prep time, head coach Sam Purcell...
Commercial Dispatch
Defending the Nest: Starkville basketball sweeps Columbus at home
STARKVILLE — On a night that celebrated the newest MHSAA Class 6A state champion, Starkville basketball had to show up just like its counterparts did on the football field last weekend. Thursday night’s games were all the more important against Golden Triangle rival Columbus, featuring a girls team that...
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy
A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
Commercial Dispatch
Early-season struggles on display as Noxubee County basketball swept at Louisville
LOUISVILLE — Friday’s boys basketball game between Noxubee County and Louisville high schools featured more free throw attempts in the fourth quarter than total points in all of the first half. That statistic alone was an indicator of how the 2022-23 season opener — a 45-37 win for...
Commercial Dispatch
Nathion Joiner Jr.
MACON — Nathion Joiner Jr., 71, died Nov. 27, 2022. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home Chapel. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Joiner was born Nov. 20, 1951, in...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW’s MG Chamberlain nets 23 points in loss at Greenville (Ill.)
GREENVILLE, Ill. — Mississippi University for Women post player MG Chamberlain came within a single point of matching her career-high scoring effort in the team’s 82-49 road loss at Greenville University. This was the first-ever meeting between the Owls (0-6) and their future St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) mates, the Panthers (6-2). Greenville currently has the second-best record among SLIAC teams. Only SLIAC pre-season favorite Webster University has a better record than does GU.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men’s basketball falls at home to Covenant College
Playing its second game in as many days, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team dropped a 69-56 decision to Covenant College at Pohl Gym. With the loss, the Owls (5-5) continued their pattern of a win (after taking the ‘W’ on Tuesday night versus Pensacola Christian) alternately followed by a setback over the team’s first 10 games.
Commercial Dispatch
Christy Davis
TUPELO — Christy Rentae McCarter Davis, 42, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Crawford. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Charity Mission Full Gospel church, with Bobby L. McCarter Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
wcbi.com
Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
wcbi.com
CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
woodworkingnetwork.com
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
