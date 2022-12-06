ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State men’s basketball: Chris Jans assistant James Miller relishing first SEC opportunity

STARKVILLE — When James Miller got into coaching nearly two decades ago, he would have killed for an opportunity at the Southeastern Conference level. Miller spent his first 10 seasons at NCAA Division II Colorado State–Pueblo and New Mexico Junior College. He then spent one year each as an assistant at Omaha, Arkansas State and North Texas.
STARKVILLE, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Arrows fall in North Semifinals to Starkville

The Clinton Arrows saw a good season come to an end on November 18 in the North Class 6A Semifinals, falling to eventual Class 6A State Champion Starkville 30-2. What began at Arrow Field on a hot August night with the heat index close to 100 degrees ended on the chilly November night with temperatures near 40 degrees on the same field.
CLINTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Defending the Nest: Starkville basketball sweeps Columbus at home

STARKVILLE — On a night that celebrated the newest MHSAA Class 6A state champion, Starkville basketball had to show up just like its counterparts did on the football field last weekend. Thursday night’s games were all the more important against Golden Triangle rival Columbus, featuring a girls team that...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy

A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Nathion Joiner Jr.

MACON — Nathion Joiner Jr., 71, died Nov. 27, 2022. Services are at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home Chapel. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Joiner was born Nov. 20, 1951, in...
MACON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW’s MG Chamberlain nets 23 points in loss at Greenville (Ill.)

GREENVILLE, Ill. — Mississippi University for Women post player MG Chamberlain came within a single point of matching her career-high scoring effort in the team’s 82-49 road loss at Greenville University. This was the first-ever meeting between the Owls (0-6) and their future St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) mates, the Panthers (6-2). Greenville currently has the second-best record among SLIAC teams. Only SLIAC pre-season favorite Webster University has a better record than does GU.
GREENVILLE, IL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Commercial Dispatch

MUW men’s basketball falls at home to Covenant College

Playing its second game in as many days, the Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team dropped a 69-56 decision to Covenant College at Pohl Gym. With the loss, the Owls (5-5) continued their pattern of a win (after taking the ‘W’ on Tuesday night versus Pensacola Christian) alternately followed by a setback over the team’s first 10 games.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christy Davis

TUPELO — Christy Rentae McCarter Davis, 42, died Dec. 4, 2022, in Crawford. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Charity Mission Full Gospel church, with Bobby L. McCarter Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy