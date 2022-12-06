ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

NOLA.com

Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal

Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

The LSU women's basketball team returns to PMAC to face Lamar after long layoff

The LSU women’s basketball team is battling more than their final three nonconference opponents in the next five days. Coach Kim Mulkey and the No. 11 Tigers (9-0) are coming off a 10-day break to face Lamar (4-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, then hours later boarding a plane for an eight-hour flight for the Maui Classic in Hawaii.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday

A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair

Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

State offices closed Wednesday in Baton Rouge area, elsewhere

State offices in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and 10 other parishes will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday. The others are Livingston, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry and St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
NEW IBERIA, LA
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA

