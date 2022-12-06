Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Derrick Davis, LSU safety who switched to running back, enters the transfer portal
Derrick Davis, a former top 100 safety recruit who LSU moved to running back late this season, announced Monday night he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Davis signed out of Pittsburgh as the No. 4 overall safety in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Brian Kelly said he would redshirt this year to preserve an extra season after moving to running back.
The LSU women's basketball team returns to PMAC to face Lamar after long layoff
The LSU women’s basketball team is battling more than their final three nonconference opponents in the next five days. Coach Kim Mulkey and the No. 11 Tigers (9-0) are coming off a 10-day break to face Lamar (4-4) at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, then hours later boarding a plane for an eight-hour flight for the Maui Classic in Hawaii.
LSU turns in relaxed, crisp performance in annual Gym 101 exhibition meet at PMAC
Haleigh Bryant, an eight-time All-American and 2021 NCAA vault champion, flew down the vault runway, somersaulted over the table and … stumbled to a stop at the end of the purple mats placed to cushion her swift trip across the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor. Bryant came up smiling...
Chris Dabe: Why John Curtis could do it again. Plus, more about St. Charles, Destrehan and Brother Martin.
John Curtis could be well-positioned to repeat as state champions next season. The Patriots won a state title with a junior class of players who accounted for much of the statistical production on offense, defense and special teams in a 23-0 victory against Brother Martin at the Caesars Superdome. Quarterback...
Are LSU mounds the oldest structures in the hemisphere? University scientists question claim.
A group of LSU archaeologists are disputing claims by a university colleague that a pair of 20-foot mounds on the west side of their campus were built by ancient indigenous people over 11,000 years ago, which would make them the oldest man-made structures in the Americas. LSU Department of Geology...
Our Views: Tragic loss of young performers in the Human Jukebox of Southern University
The Human Jukebox is in mourning for its three Southern University students killed in a traffic accident on Interstate 49. The students were Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music. They were young members...
Severe thunderstorms expected to roll through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday
A cold front will blow through southeast Louisiana starting Tuesday, bringing severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes and flash floods through Wednesday. National Weather Service forecasters say the storm will be blowing in from the northwest, most likely hitting Baton Rouge late Tuesday. There will likely be an elevated threat of damaging winds, tornadoes and hail Tuesday night when the storm first enters the area.
Snow in Louisiana? Here's what forecasters are saying about the cold front on the way.
A massive winter storm that's dumping inches of snow across the Midwest is heading south and expected to reach Louisiana late Tuesday. A cold front is expected to follow. Severe storms — tornadoes, flash floods and hail — are the biggest threats for Louisiana. But, the cold weather has spawned talk of a White Christmas in parts of the Bayou State.
Tech companies look to hire 80 at LED job fair
Five digital and tech companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill 80 full-time job openings, in positions such as system engineer, Java developers, salesforce developer and software requirements specialist.
State offices closed Wednesday in Baton Rouge area, elsewhere
State offices in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and 10 other parishes will be closed Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said Tuesday. The others are Livingston, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, Iberville, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Landry and St....
New Iberia hospital, subdivision hit by tornadoes; see photo, video, radar
A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed a tornado touched down in New Iberia today based on videos. A New Iberia Police spokesman said this afternoon it is believed two tornadoes touched down in New Iberia today. Significant damage is reported to homes in the Southport/Southport...
After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
Tornado warning issued for parts of Tangipahoa, St. Tammany parishes as severe storms roll in
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes beginning at 12:44 p.m. and ending at 1:44 p.m. as severe storms move through the area. In a bulletin, the NWS said that as of 11:54 a.m., a "severe thunderstorm capable of...
Amid claims he was robbery victim, man who shot, dragged another gets 15 years
Deontre Powe apologized for shooting a man and dragging his body 100 yards along the streets of Donaldsonville more than two years ago. But he was unable to avoid the maximum 15-year prison sentence that his attorneys had worked out with prosecutors in a plea bargain last fall. Asking a...
