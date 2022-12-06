Read full article on original website
Related
These 3 Timeless Shoes Look the Chicest With Every Denim Style
Jeans are arguably one of the most versatile wardrobe staples. As a result, a variety of pieces pair flawlessly with that ideal denim cut. For the purpose of this story, I thought I'd focus on a few shoe silhouettes that I think look particularly chic with any jeans style, from wide- to straight-leg silhouettes.
Mariah Carey Exudes Glamour in Diamonds & 5-Inch Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration
Mariah Carey cemented her status as a holiday season icon during Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage in a surprise performance at Lincoln Center, performing hit songs including “We Belong Together” — and, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she donned a sweeping black silk gown with thin gleaming chain strap accents. The chic piece was accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry, courtesy of Chopard: a chandelier pendant necklace, chandelier earrings and several thin bracelets. While outside, Carey also layered up with a matching coat draped...
Uma Thurman Sharply Steps Out in Louboutins & Diamonds for Chopard’s Fifth Avenue Boutique Opening
Uma Thurman brought classic style to Chopard’s Fifth Avenue boutique opening in New York. While toasting the high jewelry brand’s newest flagship location on Monday night, the Golden Globe-winning star arrived in a black crewneck dress. The piece was chicly layered under a collarless matching wool coat, creating a layered monochrome appearance. Thurman’s departure from colors or prints provided a clean base for a truly dynamic accessory: a diamond collar necklace by Chopard, accented with a massive ruby pendant. The show-stopping jewelry was paired with thin diamond hoop earrings and a pinky ring. When it came to footwear, Thurman’s shoes hailed from none...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
Meet the Young Shoe Brand Making Chelsea Boots as Light and Comfortable as Sneakers
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. Rakoh is a footwear brand built around comfort. But it was the experience of discomfort—in particular, the business casual shoes that are de rigueur at Harvard Business School—that inspired founder and CEO Raphael Kohlberg to create something better. “I kept thinking, ‘My feet are killing me’,” Kohlberg recalls of his student days. “And I looked very hard and I could not find a pair of shoes that I thought were stylish, appropriate and comfortable.” Kohlberg had begun pursuing his MBA in...
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
thesource.com
Playboy Launches First Solo Denim Venture
Playboy has announced the official launch of their newest solo owned-and-operated denim endeavor. The line will feature 18 pieces in styles such as skinny, low-rise skater, high-rise, wide leg, flare jeans, straight jeans and others. Spanning both men’s and women’s wear, the styles come in washes including black waxed, camouflage print, pink stone wash and classic blue denim and are designed with Playboy’s well-known bunny logo.
fashionweekdaily.com
Kennedy Eurich Shares Her Style Diary for Louis Vuitton’s 2023 Cruise Show
Louis Vuitton hosted a star-studded presentation for their 2023 cruise collection at Dallas’ Perot Museum of Nature and Science, and sitting front row was Kennedy Eurich, who has taken social media by storm as of late. Kennedy, Gen-Z’s chosen it-girl, attended the invite-only soiree in a minimalistic chic ensemble. The event marked her first (of surely many) fashion shows, as the influencer continues to grow her following and provide relatable, entertaining, and heartwarming content that has drawn more than one million followers to her TikTok account, where she leads with authenticity and an effortless girl-next-door charm.
PopSugar
Rachel Zoe's Must Haves: From a Barefoot Dreams Robe to an Antiaging Serum
There are seemingly few professional spaces still left untouched by Rachel Zoe. The celebrity wardrobe stylist turned designer, TV personality, and mogul has enjoyed an expansive career working at the highest levels of fashion. Her lengthy résumé includes styling clients like Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway (among many others), acting as the star of her own Bravo reality TV series, serving as the editor of the newsletter turned full-fledged lifestyle brand in The Zoe Report, and expanding on a bevy of other professional accomplishments so damn impressive and wide-ranging, we frankly can't even condense them to fit within our word count limit.
Salma Hayek Cozies Up in Faux Fur Jacket & Boots for Disney+’s ‘Le Pupille’ Screening
Salma Hayek brought comfy winter style to London for a special screening of “Le Pupille.” The live-action short, which details the minds of boarding school students at Christmas, is directed by Alfonso Cuaron and will be released on Disney+ on Dec. 16. While arriving at the Soho Hotel for the occasion on Wednesday, Hayek posed in an all-black ensemble. Her attire appeared to include a long-sleeved dress in a turtleneck silhouette, complete with a midi-length hem. The sharp piece was punctuated by a cream faux-fur jacket with a high neckline and silver zippered accent, paired with gold-rimmed sunglasses with ombre purple...
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum Are Ready to Defy Gravity in the Wicked Movies
Watch: Ariana Grande SPOTTED for First Time on Set of Wicked. Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum are ready to do "Something Bad." The actors have officially joined the jam-packed cast of the upcoming Jon M. Chu-directed Wicked movie, E! can confirm. Goldblum will be starring as the infamous Wizard, while Yeoh will be playing Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, the school the film's protagonists attend.
Elle
Who's in the Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Cast?
Too Hot To Handle Season 4 trailer (Netflix) Netflix's Too Hot to Handle is back for its fourth season, which means that viewers can expect much debaucherous behavior this holiday season. The new installment enlists 10 new singletons, who all believe that they're joining a dating show called Wild Love, set to be hosted by Saved By the Bell heartthrob Mario Lopez. However, Lana is watching their every move, and as always, the prize money diminishes every time someone engages in sexual contact. But who will manage to abstain from hooking up, and who will break the rules in record time? Here, we round up the new contestants joining season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.
Elle
When Are the Final Too Hot to Handle Season 4 Episodes Being Released?
Too Hot To Handle Season 4 trailer (Netflix) Too Hot To Handle Season 4 trailer (Netflix) Netflix's Too Hot to Handle has returned for its fourth season, and fans can't get enough. In the scandalous reality show, 10 singletons compete for a huge cash prize, with just one huge catch:...
Comments / 0