“Being able to stay out to 5AM and still score 40” — Dwyane Wade on his favorite memory from the 2006 Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade still couldn't help but be elated whenever he looked back at his 2006 run with the Miami Heat.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster
TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
Bojan Bogdanovic pours in 31 as Pistons handle Heat
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 of his 31 points in the second half as the Detroit Pistons rallied to a 116-96
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play for Heat Thursday night
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Robinson is dealing with a sprained left ankle. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. Our models project Robinson for 5.9 points, 1.6...
numberfire.com
Lakers starting Austin Reaves in Wednesday's lineup for inactive Patrick Beverley (knee)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is starting in Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will get the start after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with knee soreness. In 35.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Reaves to score 25.3 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 12.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Schefter: Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (knee) diagnosed with sprained PCL
According to Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) has been diagnosed with a PCL sprain. Per Schefter, PCL injuries usually take around one-to-three weeks to recover from. With Jackson "less likely" to suit up for Week 14's matchup versus a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 24th in FanDuel points (19.1) allowed per game to quarterbacks, expect Tyler Huntley to start under center if Jackson is sidelined.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Thursday for Miami, coming off bench
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light after entering the day with a probable tag. However, with the return of Jimmy Butler, Strus will now come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Jordan Nwora playing second unit role for Bucks on Wednesday night
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Jordan Nwora is not starting in Wednesday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Nwora will resume his previous bench role after Grayson Allen was chosen as Wednesday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 400.4 minutes this season, Nwora is averaging 0.71 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Javonte Green (knee) remains out on Wednesday night
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green (knee) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Green will sit out his second straight game with right knee soreness. Expect Patrick Williams to see an uptick in minutes on Wednesday night. Williams' current projection includes 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.2...
Jazz beat Warriors in final seconds, 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Simone Fontecchio dunked with 1.4 seconds remaining off Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s steal and the Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123 on Wednesday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins sat out for Golden State, while Utah was missing Lauri Markkanen and Mike Conley. Curry skipped the game because of soreness in his left ankle, […]
numberfire.com
Indiana's Myles Turner (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (hamstring) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Turner's availability remains in question after Indiana's big man was forced to miss one game with hamstring soreness. Expect Aaron Nesmith to see a minutes boost if Turner is inactive on Wednesday. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
numberfire.com
Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) available Thursday for Houston
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. will play Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Porter entered the day with a questionable tag due to right knee soreness. Despite the ailment and overall uncertainty, he has received the green light to take the court versus Keldon Johnson and Co.
numberfire.com
Jimmy Butler (injury management) starting Thursday for Miami; Max Strus exits
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler will start Thursday in the team's game agianst the Los Angeles Clippers. Butler sat out last game due to right knee injury management. Despite entering the day with a questionable tag for the same cause, he has received the green light to take the court. He'll also start, displacing Max Strus to the second unit.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Los Angeles on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 20.4 minutes against the Clippers. Oladipo's Thursday projection includes 9.7 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) doubtful Friday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Livers is still recovering from his right shoulder sprain. As a result, he is not expected to take the court to kick off the weekend. Still, the fact he hasn't been ruled out outright is a good sign a return may be close.
numberfire.com
Boston's Malcolm Brogdon (illness) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Brogdon has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against Phoenix. Brogdon's Wednesday projection includes 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
76ers' Georges Niang (foot) out again on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Niang continues to deal with a foot injury and will not be available to face the Lakers on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's David Njoku (knee) limited in Wednesday's practice
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (knee) was a limited participant on Wednesday. After missing Week 13 with a knee injury, Njoku's limited session is an encouraging sign towards his availability. In a potential matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 8.9 FanDuel points per game to tight ends, our models project Njoku to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Serge Ibaka (illness) active on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (illness) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Sacramento Kings. Ibaka is listed as available after the veteran missed seven games with an illness. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 158.7 minutes this season, Ibaka is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute.
