Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
wvlt.tv
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
wvlt.tv
NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends
Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino set to open just across Tennessee state line - clipped version. Updated: 5 hours ago. Hard Rock opened up a temporary casino in Bristol earlier...
wvlt.tv
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 22 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wvlt.tv
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
wvlt.tv
New development coming to North Knoxville
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer’s Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays. From East Tennessee to West Point; Cade Ballard set to be a part of Army-Navy game. Updated: 11 hours ago. Ballard is now a backup quarterback for the...
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
wvlt.tv
Rain returns on Saturday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patchy dense fog this morning and mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will increase as we go into the afternoon. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
WATE
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a fugitive who authorities had been searching for Friday has been captured in Cocke County
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
wvlt.tv
TVA releases nuclear emergency calendars for residents near Watts Bar
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee Valley Authority hosted its annual Nuclear Emergency Preparation Education event at the plant Wednesday. The staff at Watts Bar wanted people to know what to do in the case of an emergency. TVA is releasing a nuclear emergency calendar that includes evacuation routes for families, emergency...
Several wrecks reported as rain moves through Knoxville, East TN
Multiple traffic incidents and crashes are affecting Knoxville drivers Wednesday morning.
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Woman reported missing found dead, TBI says
Haywood County, N.C. — A 71-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week was found dead, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Tuesday, a Sliver Alert was issued by TBI for Donna Rider, who went missing from Haywood County in North Carolina. In the alert, TBI said that the woman had “a condition that may impair her ability to return safely w/o assistance.”
VSP: ‘Human error’ led to accused murderer’s hiring
Virginia State Police (VSP) officials said "human error" led to the hiring of Austin Edwards, a deceased Washington County deputy accused of killing three people before kidnapping a teenage girl.
Family seeks missing Knoxville woman they haven’t heard from since Nov. 25
An East Tennessee family is asking for the public's help in finding a family member.
wvlt.tv
Watts Bar Nuclear Emergency Preparation
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
