cw14online.com
HSGT: Notre Dame wins twice; De Pere also gets a 'W'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night Notre Dame beat Neenah 8-4 in boys hockey. Meanwhile in girls basketball, Notre Dame beat Sheboygan North 92-34 and De Pere topped Green Bay Preble 43-29. Click the video for highlights.
HS Sports 12/8: Wins for Bay Port basketball, Notre Dame hoops & hockey, more
(WFRV) – Thursday’s high school sports landscape featured action from the court to the ice, with both girls and boys teams in action. In girls basketball, both Notre Dame and Hortonville won in blowout fashion, with the Tritons handling Sheboygan North 92-34, and the Polar Bears pulling away from Oshkosh North 72-33. On the boys […]
wearegreenbay.com
New sports bar featuring football bowling ready for Green Bay debut on Thursday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Green Bay is known for its football, and three friends turned business owners decided to expand and open its second location in Titletown. 1st and Bowl is set for its grand opening on Thursday, December 8, located at 301 North Washington...
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Appleton, Wisconsin
Located north of Lake Winnebago and along the Fox River, Appleton, Wisconsin, is a small town with big-city culture, entertainment, and fun. Appleton is a part of three Wisconsin counties, including Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calumet, and is part of the Fox Cities metropolitan area. This small town is home to...
wearegreenbay.com
Snow across the north Wednesday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting boundary will slide across northern Wisconsin Wednesday bringing light snow. Accumulations will be around an inch or less for areas north of Green Bay, which could make roads a bit slippery late morning and afternoon. Quiet conditions elsewhere with mostly cloudy skies. The high is 35 degrees.
cw14online.com
Jo Dee Messina to play Epic Event Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Country music star Jo Dee Messina is coming to the Epic Event Center. Tickets to the Feb. 24 concert went on sale Friday. Prices range from $25-$65. Messina's career has seen nine number one hits and 16 songs in the top 40. Her songs include "Bye, Bye," "Lesson in Leavin'" and "Heads Carolina, Tails California."
CBS 58
Wet snow and some rain likely on Friday
Friday's system is trending a bit farther south, which means lower snow totals across Sheboygan and Fond du Lac counties and higher confidence in 2-4" of snow across southern Dodge, Jefferson, Walworth, Waukesha, and away from the lake in Racine and Kenosha counties. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for these areas beginning at 3am Friday and ending at 6pm.
wearegreenbay.com
New owners at Captain’s Walk Winery make renovations
(WFRV) – A longtime downtown Green Bay winery has new owners. They are keeping the same great wine selection and have made improvements to the building.
wearegreenbay.com
Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School Closed Due to Spider Problem
Manitowoc’s Wilson Middle School is closed today as staff addresses a spider issue. According to an email sent to families, a yellow sac spider caused a student’s arm to become itchy and swollen yesterday around 2:00 p.m. A teacher was also bitten and needed medical attention, which led...
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pizza Garden in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – If you’re on the look out for the best pizza South of the North Pole we have just the spot!. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at a place in Manitowoc where even Santa enjoys their thin crust and secret sauce and kids can even drop him a note while eating at Pizza Garden.
wapl.com
Green Bay Police investigating daytime burglaries in west side neighborhood
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a string of home burglaries on the city’s west side. Thieves have broken into ten homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, just off Velp Avenue, in the past few weeks. Each of the burglaries took place during daylight hours. Cash, electronics,...
wearegreenbay.com
What is that burning red flare near the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Those passing over the Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge may notice a burning red flare. That burning red flare is actually a safety flare for the NEW Water’s Green Bay campus. The flare is designed to burn gas from their digestion process safely. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Random Act of Kindness Day honors memory of Olivia Stoffel
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a day to spread kindness in the name of a girl who was killed in a shooting that rocked Northeast Wisconsin. Olivia Stoffel was born on December 7. She lost her life in 2015 in the shooting on the Trestle Trail in Menasha.
WBAY Green Bay
Officer in ‘good condition’ after accidental shooting on Highway 29
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE 12/8:. A Hobart-Lawrence Police Officer remains hospitalized Thursday after an accidental shooting during a traffic stop on Highway 29. Hobart officials say the officer is in good condition. The officer’s name is not being released at this time by the police. The seven-year veteran...
Green Bay Police report rash of burglaries in Mather Heights neighborhood
Police are seeking possible identification and arrest of a person or persons who may be suspected of burglarizing homes in the Mather Heights neighborhood, between Mather Street and Velp Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Valders resident arrested in Washington for 1988 Appleton homicide
(WFRV) – After 34 years, an arrest was made in the 1988 Appleton homicide of Betty Rolf. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Gene Meyer was arrested for the 1988 sexual assault and murder of Betty Rolf. Meyer was living in Washington and was formerly a Valders resident.
wearegreenbay.com
Holiday Spotlight: Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market
(WFRV) – With more than 80 flavors of brats you will find a flavor everyone enjoys at Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market. They have convenient locations in Suamico and Crivitz. You can learn more at pelkinsmeat.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
