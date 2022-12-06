Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn
A delivery driver sustained cuts, bruises and what his daughter called "huge amounts of pain in different joints" after his van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.The Ram cargo van rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly aft…
Driver critically injured in crash in Richmondtown on Staten Island
The driver was impaled by a fence and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home
MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
Officials need help with unsolved October homicide in Neptune Township, NJ
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — Officials are still looking for the person or persons responsible for the death of a 26-year-old township man in October. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. At approximately 10:48 p.m. on Oct. 6, Neptune Township police responded to...
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
NJ man, teen arrested after tackling woman in park, stealing purse, cellphone
A New Jersey man and teenage boy were arrested Wednesday after allegedly assaulting and robbing a woman at park, authorities said.
Help! Supplies needed for dogs, cats rescued from Brick, NJ house
The Ocean County Health Department has posted a list of specific supplies needed at the county animal shelters in support of the 180 dogs and cats removed from a Brick house on Saturday. The 135 dogs and 45 cats were removed from the "horrible and inhumane conditions" inside the home...
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo
A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
Many questions on $52B storm protection plan in NJ, NY
PERTH AMBOY — People are asking questions about a storm protection proposal for New York and New Jersey that would be among the most massive and costly flood control projects ever done in America, aiming to prevent the type of catastrophic flooding caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. At...
Ocean County investigates: NJ DPW worker mocked Jews in ‘sketch’
An Ocean County Department of Public Works employee who is also a former Lavallette fire chief and police officer put on a one-man comedy sketch that was critical of Jewish people and Lakewood. The county is now investigating the incident, which took place in 2018 but came to light recently...
Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woodbridge Police Car During Chase, Suspect Arrested In Elizabeth
A Woodbridge police officer was injured when her patrol car was rammed by a stolen car during a chase. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Woodbridge police received a report of a person attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1366 Saint George Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect left the area in a black Honda CRV. As responding units were attempting to locate the Honda, it approached a marked police unit from behind and attempted to force it off the road, police said.
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
Wrong-Way Drunken Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Major Delays On Rt. 24, State Police Say
Two drivers — one of them allegedly drunk — were seriously hurt Thursday morning in a major wrong-way crash on Route 24 that backed up traffic for hours and led to an arrest, state police said. The crash occurred just after 10:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes near...
Montclair homeowner who had luxury cars stolen says he believes he was targeted
A Montclair homeowner who had thieves steal two of his luxury cars says that he believes he was targeted.
Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who went missing yesterday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating William “Bill” Graham, 70, of Newark, who was reported missing Tuesday. Mr. Graham was last seen in the 100 bock of Treacy Avenue. He is described as 6’3” tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head. His physical and mental condition are good. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of William “Bill” Graham to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip The post Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Somerset County delivers opioid reversal drug naloxone to local businesses
SOMERVILLE — Somerset County is having a naloxone giveaway. The Department of Human Services, the Prosecutor’s Office, County detectives, and Empower Somerset have teamed up in a collaborative effort to distribute naloxone to local businesses in the area most affected by opioid overdoses. With the increasing impact of...
Secaucus, NJ hospital fined $63K didn’t tell state about guns in office
SECAUCUS – Hudson Regional Hospital has been fined $63,000 by the state Department of Health following the discovery of nearly 40 firearms stored in a closet by the hospital’s marketing director. Secaucus police said K9s detected the firearms in the office of marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, while...
Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say
A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
