Kearny, NJ

Daily Voice

Delivery Van Slams Into Parked SUV In Fair Lawn

A delivery driver sustained cuts, bruises and what his daughter called "huge amounts of pain in different joints" after his van crashed into a parked, unoccupied SUV on a Fair Lawn street.The Ram cargo van rolled onto its side after hitting the Honda Pilot in the 600 block of 4th Street shortly aft…
FAIR LAWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

Thieves steal Ferrari, Lamborghini from same Montclair, NJ home

MONTCLAIR — A homeowner woke up to find two luxury vehicles worth a combined $750,000 gone from his garage, according to several reports citing township police. The resident of a property on Club Way reported that a 2018 Ferrari Spider and a 2021 Lamborghini Urus were both missing from his garage and his front gate wrecked when he woke up on Monday.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley PD: Food courier carjacked at gunpoint by jack & jill duo

A food courier was carjacked at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Nutley’s Hilton Street, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco and Chief Thomas Strumolo said. Police say they were called to the scene when the victim reported he was threatened and robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman. The actors reportedly brandished a gun and robbed the delivery person’s money, food and 2016 Acura.
NUTLEY, NJ
Daily Voice

Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Woodbridge Police Car During Chase, Suspect Arrested In Elizabeth

A Woodbridge police officer was injured when her patrol car was rammed by a stolen car during a chase. On Monday, Dec. 5, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Woodbridge police received a report of a person attempting to enter several vehicles in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 1366 Saint George Avenue. The caller reported that the suspect left the area in a black Honda CRV. As responding units were attempting to locate the Honda, it approached a marked police unit from behind and attempted to force it off the road, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who went missing yesterday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating William “Bill” Graham, 70, of Newark, who was reported missing Tuesday. Mr. Graham was last seen in the 100 bock of Treacy Avenue. He is described as 6’3” tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head. His physical and mental condition are good. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of William “Bill” Graham to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip The post Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Woman injured after being attacked, robbed in Millburn park, cops say

A teenager and a man were arrested after attacking and robbing a woman walking in a park in Millburn on Wednesday night, authorities said. The 46-year-old suffered “significant” facial injuries after the pair tackled her from behind and shoved her face into a cement sidewalk at Taylor Park about 7:40 p.m., Millburn police said in a statement Thursday.
MILLBURN, NJ
