NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who went missing yesterday. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating William “Bill” Graham, 70, of Newark, who was reported missing Tuesday. Mr. Graham was last seen in the 100 bock of Treacy Avenue. He is described as 6’3” tall and 160 pounds, with a bald head. His physical and mental condition are good. Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of William “Bill” Graham to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip The post Silver Alert: 70-year-old man reported missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO