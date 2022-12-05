Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
FREY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of FREYR Battery (Symbol: FREY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.78, changing hands as low as $10.31 per share. FREYR Battery shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FREY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Construction Partners (ROAD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of Construction Partners Inc (Symbol: ROAD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.12, changing hands as low as $26.00 per share. Construction Partners Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ROAD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should You Buy Mastercard Stock Before 2022 Ends?
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) is dominant among worldwide payment processors. The company has a relatively resilient business, which makes it an attractive investment. In this video, I will answer if it's a good idea to buy Mastercard stock right now. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 7, 2022....
NASDAQ
NuStar Energy (NS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.27, changing hands as low as $15.00 per share. NuStar Energy LP shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Here's Why Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) is a Strong Value Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
Notable Friday Option Activity: L, JCI, URI
Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Loews Corp. (Symbol: L), where a total volume of 5,609 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 560,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.3% of L's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 755,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,800 underlying shares of L. Below is a chart showing L's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Down 59.5% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL)
Instil Bio, Inc. (TIL) has been beaten down lately with too much selling pressure. While the stock has lost 59.5% over the past four weeks, there is light at the end of the tunnel as it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts expect the company to report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
BBSI vs. PAYX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors looking for stocks in the Outsourcing sector might want to consider either Barrett Business Services (BBSI) or Paychex (PAYX). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
NASDAQ
Why Is Southwest Gas (SWX) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Southwest Gas (SWX). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Southwest Gas due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Macerich Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Macerich (NYSE: MAC) recently increased its dividend by a hefty 13.3%. Although nice to see, the hike came well after its most notable mall real estate investment trust (REIT) peers returned to dividend growth. But, like Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT), Macerich's hike is unlikely to be a one-time move. Here's why Macerich can keep the dividend increases going.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks I Will Buy More Of If the Stock Market Tumbles Further
Economists, bank CEOs, and analysts are increasingly worried about a recession striking early next year, which could cause stocks to slide even further than they have in 2022. Yet, just as night follows day, corrections are a natural outgrowth of the normal business and investment cycle. We don't yet know...
NASDAQ
Wendy's (WEN) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Wendy's (WEN). Shares have added about 8.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Wendy's due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
NASDAQ
Should Dividend Investors Buy Macy's Stock for 2023?
Macy's (NYSE: M) improved the business during the pandemic, making it a viable option for dividend stock investors. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 9, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 10, 2022. 10 stocks we like better than Macy's. When our award-winning analyst team has...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share
At the end of October, I wrote about several top stocks trading for under $20 a share, and I can no longer include some of these on this type of a list -- not because they are no longer great stocks, but because after strong performances, they are no longer under $20 a share.
NASDAQ
3 High-Flying Stocks in 2022 That Should Keep Soaring in 2023
Momentum: In physics, it's a measure of mass and velocity. For stocks, it's the velocity of price changes. But in both realms, momentum can be sustained or it can be lost. Investors obviously prefer stocks with momentum that can keep it going. With this in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick high-flying stocks in 2022 that can keep soaring in 2023. Here's why they chose Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX).
NASDAQ
DKS or FIVE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Retail - Miscellaneous stocks have likely encountered both Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Five Below (FIVE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover...
NASDAQ
Merck (MRK) Is Up 2.36% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts Think Dick's (DKS) Is a Good Investment: Is It?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
5 Best Bargain Stocks to Buy Before 2023
You don't have to wait until after the holidays for one major sale -- many of the market's top stocks. What's behind this array of low prices? The bear market. It's crushed the valuations of many companies across a variety of industries. We don't know when the market will rebound,...
NASDAQ
Kinross Gold (KGC) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Kinross Gold (KGC). Shares have added about 0.7% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Kinross Gold due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Comments / 0