NJ soccer journalist who defiantly wore LGBT shirt dies suddenly at World Cup
Renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who made headlines when he was detained in Qatar after wearing a gay pride T-shirt in defiance of local customs and laws, died Friday while covering the World Cup tournament in Qatar. Wahl, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday, was a graduate of Princeton...
Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested in’ wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother
David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…
Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County
Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The Read More ...
