The Hill

Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested in’ wrongful detentions: Paul Whelan’s brother

David Whelan, brother of wrongfully detained former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, said on Saturday that former President Trump was not “prepared to” or “interested in” working toward his brother’s release. “I think the first two years, partly I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases,”…
HuntingtonNow

Artistic Third-Graders Honored by Suffolk County

Maplewood Intermediate School third-graders whose ornaments are adorning a Christmas tree at the White House, were recognized Friday by Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. The South Huntington students, whose work was chosen to represent New York State, received individual ertificates and a county proclamation. The Read More ...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
