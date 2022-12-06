ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

dallasexpress.com

Local Hospitals Penalized for Readmission Rates

Three North Texas hospitals have been penalized by the federal government for their high readmission rates. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas), Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth), and Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison) will lose up to 3% in Medicare payments as a penalty for their high level of patient readmissions within 30 days of initial care.
texasbreaking.com

Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott

Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Flu Cases Surging in North Texas

Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CW33

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?

HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
TEXAS STATE
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

