Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Local Hospitals Penalized for Readmission Rates
Three North Texas hospitals have been penalized by the federal government for their high readmission rates. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Uptown (Dallas), Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital (Fort Worth), and Methodist Hospital for Surgery (Addison) will lose up to 3% in Medicare payments as a penalty for their high level of patient readmissions within 30 days of initial care.
texasstandard.org
Emails show a report on maternal mortality was delayed. Advocates think it was politically motivated.
Earlier this fall, the Department of State Health Services was planning to release a report examining the issue of maternal mortality and persistent racial disparities that occur in addressing the issue. Then, with little warning, the department announced the report would be delayed. Jeremy Blackman, who covers health and politics...
Combatting Central Texas’ ‘tripledemic’: RSV, Flu & COVID on the rise
According to data from Austin Public Health, a larger percentage of patients are visiting doctors and hospitals for flu-like illnesses so far this year than in recent years.
Texas mother’s mortality data released, full report coming next week
DSHS said a biennial report on maternal mortality data, which was supposed to be released in September, will be available as soon as next week.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
KSAT 12
Tuberculosis testing to begin at Brandeis, Clark High Schools on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – Letters to parents at Brandeis and Clark High School students this week warned that a student had turned up with tuberculosis at each, and that will prompt a contact and testing campaign to make sure everyone is safe from the infectious disease. Tuberculosis is the number...
texasbreaking.com
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
Canine Flu is Spreading Throughout Texas – Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For
There’s no better companion than a man’s best friend especially here in Texas. If your fur babies find their selves in some type of pain or sickness it’s truly like one of our children and it hurts. FLU SEASON IS ALSO FOR THE PETS. There are cases...
dallasexpress.com
Flu Cases Surging in North Texas
Flu cases are rampant in North Texas, and doctors are unsure why. Cook Children’s Medical Center reported that 800 patients tested positive for the flu last week. The facility’s beds are full, and the wait times are especially long due to this outbreak. This past week alone, Dallas...
MySanAntonio
Delayed Texas maternal mortality report to be released next week, state says
A long-delayed maternal mortality report will be released to legislators and the public as early as next week, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, interim commissioner for the Department of State Health Services, said on Friday. The report was due Sept. 1, but at the last meeting of the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity...
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Texas nonprofit urges expanded drug testing, Narcan access in next session
The Texas Harm Reduction Alliance is advocating for expanded access to drug testing strips and distribution of naloxone heading into the 88th Legislative Session.
proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
myfoxzone.com
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Appoints Legendary Texas Senator as New Secretary of State
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott accepted the resignation of Texas Secretary of State John Scott Tuesday and announced his intent to appoint Senator Jane Nelson to fill the role as the 115th Secretary of State for Texas. Scott has served as Secretary of State since October 2021 with the mission of helping restore Texans’ confidence in the security of our state’s elections. Senator Nelson did not run for re-election after serving 30 years in the Texas Senate, including serving as Chair of the Senate Finance Committee since 2014.
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Comments / 0