A ringleader in the failed plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 shouldn’t receive a life sentence in prison, according to his attorney. In a sentencing memorandum filed late Friday for Adam Fox, attorney Christopher Gibbons argued the government used “exaggerated language to create the false narrative of a terrifying para-military leader.” Gibbons claims the government used “histrionic descriptions” of Fox, including comparing him to the Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh who killed 168 people, that do not represent “his actual intentions or actual capabilities.” “Adam Fox was an unemployed vacuum repairman who was venting his frustrations on social media but...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO