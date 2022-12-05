Read full article on original website
Georgia drug ring dismantled
The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was taken to the Mitchell County Jail. On October...
ecbpublishing.com
Wanted for questioning
Local law enforcement is hoping that the community can help identify individuals and vehicles of interest that may have been involved in a series of break-ins. Footage, from several security cameras, captured images of suspects and vehicles that are considered suspicious. One particular video shows items being loaded into the trunk of a car. Break-ins of this type have been reported sporadically since this past summer until as recently as last week.
WALB 10
Thomas Co. deputy recovering after being shot twice in the head, fundraiser started
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A fundraiser has been started after a Thomas County deputy was shot twice in the head on Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Frankie Rollins was shot twice in the head and once in the back while trying to break up a fight at a family gathering, the TCSO confirmed.
FAMU notes surveillance cameras in shooting investigation at outdoor hoops court
Florida A&M University said it credits its on campus surveillance cameras in law enforcement’s investigation into a deadly shooting at its outdoor basketball court late last month.
WCTV
Psychiatric patient dies after jumping from moving vehicle in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 29-year-old patient from Honey Lake Clinic Christian Mental Health in Madison County died Sunday evening after troopers say he jumped out of a moving vehicle. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an HLCCMH employee was driving west on Honey Lake Road around 8 p.m....
TPD warns of telephone scam impersonating law enforcement
The Tallahassee Police Department is warning the public about a telephone scam pretending to originate from its department.
Update: Accident occurs on I-10 on Monroe Street in Leon County
A crash has occurred Monday morning on Interstate 10 in Leon County.
Leon County’s 2021 Crime Rate Down, Violent Crime Up
According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 2021 Leon County crime rate fell by 4.7% when compared to 2020 numbers. Leon County’s 2021 crime rate per 100,000 population was 2,914.3 compared to 3,059.6 in 2020. The FDLE release of the 2021 Uniform Crime Report numbers show that Leon County’s property crime rate was […]
WCTV
Second suspect arrested in connection to FAMU basketball court shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a basketball court on FAMU’s campus last month. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested 21-year-old Chedderick Thomas on Dec. 5. Police said one suspect, Da’Vhon Sharai Young drove Thomas to the outdoor basketball court...
YAHOO!
LCSO: Tallahassee man told investigators he felt 'calm' after murder in 'transient camp'
A man accused of premeditated murder after the body of a homeless man was found in northwest Tallahassee said he felt "calm" after the killing. Dusty McDonald "said he was surprised at how calm he was after he was done," an investigator with the Leon County Sheriff's Office wrote in court records. "As he walked away from the scene, he thought to himself 'I'm glad I'm not crazy.'"
Ex-employee files lawsuit after layoffs at Gadsden, Jefferson Co. Trulieve sites
A federal class action lawsuit was filed by a former employee of a cannabis dispensary company that employed workers in Quincy, Midway and Monticello.
WCTV
Victim's father speaks out a month after Half Time liquor store shooting
The Tallahassee City Commission unanimously approved the construction of sidewalks at two elementary schools in the city at Wednesday’s meeting. Brownsville Preparatory Institute, Brownsville Cares and Shares 2nd Annual Toy Drive. FAMU security camera footage used in basketball court shooting investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. FAMU said surveillance footage...
ecbpublishing.com
Monticello Christmas Christmas Around the World!
The streets of Monticello shone brightly on Friday night, Dec. 2, as members of the community gathered in the downtown area for a cheerful celebration of one of the town's most popular annual events, Monticello Christmas, presented by Experience Monticello. This year's theme was “Christmas Around the World,” and included a Christmas Lights Parade, tree lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and live music and entertainment. At 5 p.m. sharp, the town came alive with laughter, caroling and traditional holiday melodies as citizens enjoyed a walk along the festive streets that were filled with craft vendors, costumed characters and seasonally decorated local boutiques that stayed opene late for the event.
UPDATE: Talquin ends boil water notice for some customers in Wakulla County
A boil water notice was issued Monday for some Talquin customers in Wakulla County.
New case management court meeting set for man accused of killing MaKayla Bryant
A new case management hearing is being set for the winter of 2023 for Khalil Ogilvie, the man accused of fatally shooting MaKayla Bryant.
Student struck while headed to Godby High School
A student was struck Monday morning by a vehicle while heading to Godby High School, according to Leon County Schools.
ecbpublishing.com
FDOT plans two city-related projects
The City of Monticello has gotten a bit of sweet deal from the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), relative to the latter’s planned resurfacing of U.S. 19 in 2023. Word from Monticello City Manager Seth Lawless is that the FDOT will provide about $70,000 worth of utilities work to the city as part of the road’s resurfacing, which is to extend from Washington Street (U.S. 90) 8.3 miles north to the Georgia state line.
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
City of Thomasville announces change to landfill's operating hours
The City of Thomasville has announced changes to operating hours at the Thomas County-Thomasville Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.
WALB 10
Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas back for another year
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville’s Victorian Christmas is back for another year. The Rose City’s annual festive blast to the past will be Dec. 8-9, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Thomasville. Carriage rides. Live nativity presented by First Baptist Church. Visits with St. Nick. Crafts for kids. Marshmallow...
