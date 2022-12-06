The Veranda Ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco was abuzz with bubbly and conversation as nearly 300 supporters turned out for the Ireland Funds Women in Leadership Luncheon. “It is one of my favorites of the year,” said Barbara Campisi, a Santa Clara University Board of Fellows who has attended the luncheon for years with longtime sponsor Liz Ferrari. “I sure missed it during the pandemic.”

