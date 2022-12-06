Read full article on original website
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Wild
Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Wild this season: Oct. 20 (4-3 OTL), Dec. 10 (home), and Mar. 2 (home). The Canucks are 47-35-5-11 all-time against the Wild, including a 25-12-3-7 record at home. Vancouver is 2-5-3 in their last 10 games against Minnesota (0-2-3...
NHL
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
NHL
Game Day: Preds at Lightning Preview
Nashville, Tampa Bay Wrap Up Season Series Thursday at AMALIE Arena. The Nashville Predators are 7-1-1 in nine games since Nov. 12, including wins in back-to-back games against the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders on Dec. 2-3. They will look to keep the good times rolling on Thursday as they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning for the second and final time this season.
NHL
Bright Personalities | 10 TAKEAWAYS
It never gets old going back over a week in the Devils' schedule where they just keep on winning. And quite frankly, they've given me no other choice, which is fine by me. There's levity in the air when the wins pile up, but that's not without its seriousness as well. It's something that always stands out to me. There are those moments of levity, but the concentration, the focus, and the 'all business' attitude around this group.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Capped Out
WASHINGTON D.C. - Every time the Kraken has faced off against the Capitals, the home team has come away with the win, and that trend continued Friday in the nation's capital. Despite scoring first, the Kraken couldn't find a way to get through Washington's stout neutral zone play and generated limited scoring chances as a result. Through two periods, Seattle was successful on 46.9-percent of their entries compared to the 54.8-percent success rate they had at home versus this same team just over a week ago. The third period was stronger and brought that success rate up to 57.4-percent thanks to 15 successful entries in the final 20 minutes of play.
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild
The Oilers wrap up their four-game home stand with the first of back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild. The Edmonton Oilers play back-to-back games against the Minnesota Wild, starting at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Rogers Place. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen live on the...
NHL
Skinner to have hearing for actions in Sabres game
Forward facing discipline for cross-checking Penguins forward Guentzel. Jeff Skinner will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday. The Buffalo Sabres forward is facing discipline for cross-checking Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel on Friday. The incident occurred with 22 seconds left in the third period...
NHL
FLAMES FALL SHORT
The Flames opened their three-game eastern road trip with a 3-1 loss Friday night in Columbus. Jacob Markstrom got the start between the pipes, making 25 saves in an excellent performance. The two goals that beat him came on breakaways. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. Trailing 2-0, the Flames went on...
NHL
Jets beat Blackhawks to earn fourth straight win
CHICAGO - When injuries happen, the personnel game plan is almost thrown out the window. It occurred twice on the Winnipeg Jets two-game divisional road trip, and twice they found a way to win - even on back-to-back nights. An injury to Saku Maenalanen Thursday in St. Louis left the...
NHL
Letang Cleared to Practice with Penguins, 10 Days After Suffering Stroke
Kris Letang was cleared to rejoin the team and took part in Penguins practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering a stroke. "He's always surprised us with how well he heals. We don't think that this (return) is accelerated in any way," said head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas, who answered questions from the media alongside the defenseman following the session. "We're taking all the right precautions to make sure that he's safe to go out and play."
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Devils
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-11-0) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (21-4-1) 7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils face off in a Metropolitan Division tilt on Friday night at Prudential Center. After a strong start, the Islanders have sputtered a bit in their last three games,...
NHL
McDonagh returns to Tampa for the first time since trade to Preds
Over the past several years, Lightning fans have heard a lot about the standard that has been set for players that put on a Tampa Bay uniform. Following the Game 7 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, Steven Stamkos said, "We fell back on the standard that's set for this group and that's to just do whatever it takes to win. It doesn't matter who does it, when, why. It's just win. It's certainly a contagious feeling and attitude."
NHL
Devils Host Islanders In Home Debut of Reverse Retro Jersey | PREVIEW
The first 9000 fans at the game will receive commemorative dual bobbleheads of Nico Hischier and Chico Resch presented Pepsi!. The Devils host the New York Islanders Friday night at Prudential Center. The game will be the first time this season New Jersey wears its 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys in...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-7-3) at Capitals (12-12-4) | 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Kraken are in the other Washington to renew their acquaintance with a team they saw just eight days ago in the Washington Capitals. It was on Dec. 1 that Seattle dug out of a two-goal deficit with three straight goals to beat the Caps 3-2 in overtime. Having played so recently, the Kraken will be able to rely on some familiarity with the team on the other side of the ice but know the matchup will be another tough test.
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Going for a regular season sweep of the Preds
Tampa Bay and Nashville wrap up their season series on Thursday at AMALIE Arena. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Predators on Thursday. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7. Where to stream it: BallySports.com. Projected...
NHL
Coghlan Assigned To Chicago For Conditioning
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has assigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a conditioning stint. Coghlan, 24, has skated in six games with Carolina in...
NHL
NHL's bright young stars focus of new 'Next Golden Era is Now' campaign
From exciting on-ice play to amazing off-ice style, League future -- and present -- is bright. What a time to be a hockey fan. The new generation of NHL stars is emerging stamping their playing and personal style all over the season. And it's all happening as the Ovechkin/Crosby generation of players is still highly.
NHL
Pettersson scores in OT, Canucks rally past Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Elias Pettersson scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. Pettersson scored from the left face-off circle on a 2-on-1 off a pass from Andrei Kuzmenko right after Canucks goalie Spencer Martin made consecutive saves on Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl.
NHL
Dubois has three points to lift Jets past Blues for third win in row
ST. LOUIS -- Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday. Dubois has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a seven-game point streak. "The last couple of games has been the...
