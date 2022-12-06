ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sevier Middle's Loudermilk named Tennessee Principal of the Year

NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award. “The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition

BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager

Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Select 7 Credit Union gives away 150 turkeys in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union. The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up. 2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City

“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton High School will host TuffyCon convention on Saturday

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga literature class will be hosting a TuffyCon pop cultural convention on Saturday at Elizabethton High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The convention will be held in the commons at the high school. The event is open to the public and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mickey A. Sykes

KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born and raised in the Orebank community. Mickey graduated from Ketron High School in 1975 and went on to work for the Kingsport Press for 26 years before taking an early retirement in the early 2000’s.
KINGSPORT, TN
The Tomahawk

First cookie walk declared a success

Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities. Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton VFW

ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy