Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Sevier Middle's Loudermilk named Tennessee Principal of the Year
NASHVILLE — Sevier Middle School Principal Kyle Loudermilk has been named the 2022-23 Principal of the Year, marking the second year in a row a Kingsport City Schools principal has won the award. “The journey through the Principal of the Year process has been a very humbling and honoring...
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
RSM pulls out of Gruetli-Laager
Recovery Soldiers Ministries (RSM), a faith-based recovery program in Elizabethton, has decided not to open a campus in Gruetli-Laager. “We want to be a positive influence for Grundy County,” said Pastor Joshua Scalf, RSM founder and president. “We encountered a lot of opposition, and after much discussion, we decided it was not as good a fit as we thought.”
TBI conducting interviews at Daniel Boone after reported locker room assault
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting student interviews at Daniel Boone High School Wednesday after a reported locker room assault involving members of the football team occurred in November.
Select 7 Credit Union gives away 150 turkeys in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A rainy Thursday did not stop people from lining up in downtown Johnson City at Select Seven Credit Union. The credit union gave away 150 turkeys to families who showed up. 2022 marks Select 7’s 75th anniversary, so company officials said they wanted to give away enough turkeys to stretch […]
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
Pastor, city leader call for Narcan vending machine in Johnson City
“In the society in which we live and in the culture in which we live, I think 100%, most definitely, Jesus would have been carrying Narcan with him.” Rayford Johnson, Pastor, Jubilee World Outreach Church JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pastor Rayford Johnson was shaken enough when the first phone call came after Labor Day […]
Elizabethton High School will host TuffyCon convention on Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton High School Manga literature class will be hosting a TuffyCon pop cultural convention on Saturday at Elizabethton High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The convention will be held in the commons at the high school. The event is open to the public and...
Crockett's Ferguson leading nation in assists
JONESBOROUGH — Bella Ferguson is no passing fancy. But the David Crockett sophomore is pretty good at fancy passes.
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Sullivan East senior finds passion through the Word of God
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Gavin Patrick, a senior at Sullivan East High School, continues to leave a lasting impact in the hall. Between sports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Future Business Leaders of America, Gavin stays busy. And one big inspiration for him through it all is the Word of God.
Elizabethton police, school leaders looking into video of juvenile punching cat
Police and school leaders in Elizabethton are looking into an incident involving a juvenile and an animal.
Some Bristol, Virginia students seeing bus delays due to increased driver sickness
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — During the week ending Dec. 3, 2022, Virginia was at "very high" flu-like illness activity levels -- That's according to the Virginia Department of Health. Some Bristol, Virginia students are experiencing delays getting to and from school. News 5 learned the delays are anywhere between...
Police: Sullivan Heights band teacher lied that student stabbed him
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn . (WJHL) — News Channel 11 obtained court documents that show 53-year-old Harold Dalton, a Sullivan Heights band teacher at the center of a Monday incident, told authorities a student stabbed him. An affidavit drafted by responding Sullivan County detective Preston White said Dalton told officers that when he left the band […]
Family of East Tennessee murder victim speak out
Philip Glass, 31, had been planning to meet his niece and head to North Carolina to visit his mother on Dec. 1, but he never made it out of Elizabethton.
Mickey A. Sykes
KINGSPORT - Mickey A. Sykes, 65, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at home on December 7, 2022, following a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born and raised in the Orebank community. Mickey graduated from Ketron High School in 1975 and went on to work for the Kingsport Press for 26 years before taking an early retirement in the early 2000’s.
First cookie walk declared a success
Johnson County Welcome Center hosted its first-ever Cookie Walk last Saturday, playing a major role in the Christmas holiday kickoff festivities. Visitors came from all over to participate in the special day, and proceeds benefited the Johnson County Historical Society. While locals came to support the Johnson County Historical Society, some felt the patrons were the ones who gained the most from the event.
Elizabethton VFW
ELIZABETHTON — Members of the Cpt. Lynn H. Folsom VFW Post 2166 have formally presented their pledge of support to the commander and first sergeant of Elizabethton’s local Army National Guard unit, the 776th Support Maintenance Company. Under a program called “Adopt-A-Unit” the officers and members of Post 2166 voted to formalize their support for the local military unit to support both the soldiers and family members.
