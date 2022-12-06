ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City

Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm

Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Metro received around an inch of snow from latest system

SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City Metro was digging out from under an inch of snow, portions of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2 to 9 inches of wet, heavy precipitation. Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Services in Sioux Falls, was still getting snow totals Friday morning but he said northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota received the worst of the fast-moving storm.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KBUR

Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa

Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Family Crisis Center CEO Announces Retirement

Family Crisis Centers announced that long-time Executive Director, Shari Kastein, is retiring at the end of 2022. Her retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of 24 years of service to Family Crisis Centers. After many years of dedication and a strong team in place, the timing felt right for Kastein to retire and focus on spending time with her family.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air

Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon

Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
SHELDON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy