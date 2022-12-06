Read full article on original website
Ida Apartment building deemed uninhabitable
Friday the building was deemed unsafe for entry and firefighters have not been able to enter the building to determine a cause.
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
Sioux City Community School District experiences high amounts of unpaid lunch debt
As the Sioux City School District (SCCSD) continues its school year unpaid lunch debt continues to rise, putting families and the school district in a difficult position.
Woman offers reward for missing fiance, last seen in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City woman is offering a $5,000 reward for information about her missing fiance. 32-year-old Antonio Cobb was last seen November 29th in Sioux City. He is described as an African-American man with black hair and brown eyes, several tattoos and shoulder-length hair. He...
Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
Fire at Ida Apartments on Pierce Street in Sioux City
Late Thursday, Sioux City Fire Rescue battled a fire late at the Ida Building Apartments, 1901 Pierce St., in Sioux City. A resident said the fire appeared to have started in an attic. Residents were evacuated to shelter by buses. The Journal was there.
Human-trafficking lawsuits against Iowa school expected to be tried in 2024
A pair of federal lawsuits alleging that Western Iowa Tech Community College engaged in human trafficking are continuing to work their way through the court system.
Lincoln County seeks help to solve South Dakota crime
Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff's office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire Crimestoppers at 605-367-7007.
Bird Flu Strikes Iowa Turkey Farm
Another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or bird flu, has been confirmed in an Iowa turkey production flock. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the outbreak occurred in northwest Iowa at the turkey growing region of Sac, Buena Vista, and Cherokee Counties. Naig says Iowa Department of Agriculture officials were able to confine the outbreak and keep it from spreading to other poultry farms.
Sioux City Metro received around an inch of snow from latest system
SIOUX CITY -- While Sioux City Metro was digging out from under an inch of snow, portions of Siouxland saw anywhere between 2 to 9 inches of wet, heavy precipitation. Tim Masters, a technician with the National Weather Services in Sioux Falls, was still getting snow totals Friday morning but he said northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota received the worst of the fast-moving storm.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Missing North Sioux City teen found safe
The North Sioux City Police Department have located the missing teen.
Sioux City City Council continue discussing Gordon Drive viaduct options
Sioux City City Council continue to weigh its options for a new Gordon Drive Viaduct.
Family Crisis Center CEO Announces Retirement
Family Crisis Centers announced that long-time Executive Director, Shari Kastein, is retiring at the end of 2022. Her retirement brings to a close a remarkable career of 24 years of service to Family Crisis Centers. After many years of dedication and a strong team in place, the timing felt right for Kastein to retire and focus on spending time with her family.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Francisco Lopez-Escoto
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for sex crimes in Northwest Iowa. Francisco Lopez-Escoto is wanted by the Osceola County, Iowa Sheriff's Dept. for second-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child. Lopez-Escoto is 25 years old, 5 feet...
UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air
Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
UPDATE: Sheldon & Sanborn Fire Departments Called To Kent Nutrition In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A feed pellet machine and an exhaust system at a feed mill in Sheldon were damaged in a fire on Wednesday night in Sheldon. Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt reports that the page went out about 8:00 p.m. to Kent Nutrition in the southwest part of town. It was said that a pellet cooler fire was in the feed mill area of the plant.
Sioux City man allegedly uses sock full of rocks to assault man while he showered
A Sioux City man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to use a sock filled with rocks and a butter knife as weapons during an assault.
December 10th AM: Decent December weekend after a foggy start
Here is your weather forecast for Siouxland.
