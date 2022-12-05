Tom Brady threw two touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Bucs final two drives to lead a 17-16 fourth quarter comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. While the Saints have given Brady trouble, he overcame them on Monday Night Football. However, he was seen yelling at himself on the sidelines prior to the touchdown drives, which raises a question on whether TB12 is tired of football or the organization. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Brady is tired of Tampa.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO