Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NESN

David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room

FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

Why Tom Brady is tired of Tampa, not football | THE HERD

Tom Brady threw two touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Bucs final two drives to lead a 17-16 fourth quarter comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. While the Saints have given Brady trouble, he overcame them on Monday Night Football. However, he was seen yelling at himself on the sidelines prior to the touchdown drives, which raises a question on whether TB12 is tired of football or the organization. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Brady is tired of Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?

Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Yardbarker

Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
NESN

Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take

Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...

