Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Why Does Bill Belichick Feel ‘Good’ About Patriots Offense? He Won’t Say
Bill Belichick on Tuesday declared he feels “good” about the offensive system the New England Patriots have in place. “Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is,” the head coach said in his first Week 14 news conference. But why?
Bill Belichick Shrugging Off Patriots' Offensive Woes?
Heading into Week 14 and things still aren’t going well for the New England Patriots offense.
David Andrews Has Message For Frustrated Patriots Locker Room
FOXBORO, Mass. — The frustration was evident the moment you walked into the Patriots locker room last Thursday night. Players either were quiet and dejected after the ugly home loss to the Buffalo Bills or airing their grievances to reporters. Even quarterback Mac Jones sent not-so-subtle shots at New England’s oft-criticized offensive coaching staff.
FOX Sports
Why Tom Brady is tired of Tampa, not football | THE HERD
Tom Brady threw two touchdowns on the Tampa Bay Bucs final two drives to lead a 17-16 fourth quarter comeback win over the New Orleans Saints. While the Saints have given Brady trouble, he overcame them on Monday Night Football. However, he was seen yelling at himself on the sidelines prior to the touchdown drives, which raises a question on whether TB12 is tired of football or the organization. Colin Cowherd explains why he believes Brady is tired of Tampa.
Hall of Fame QB admits he'd hate to be in Mac Jones' position with Patriots
It doesn’t take an astute football mind to see there isn’t much creativity for the New England Patriots offensively. However, when an astute mind such as Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner speaks, ears perk up ready to listen. The NFL Network analyst has spent a...
Is This Unknown Assistant Designing Patriots’ Passing Game?
Matt Patricia has received harsh criticism for his handling of the New England Patriots’ offense this season. Perhaps one of his lieutenants should, too. During an appearance Tuesday on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz,” Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal shared an eye-opening nugget about the structure of New England’s offensive coaching staff. Bedard said he’s heard offensive assistant Evan Rothstein is the coach primarily tasked with designing the Patriots’ “passing-game concepts.”
Mike Florio outlines how the Patriots could part ways with Belichick
ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio recently theorized on Tom Curran’s Patriots podcast about how the Krafts could part ways with Bill Belichick if the team continues to flounder.
Mike Greenberg Incensed by Mere Suggestion That Tom Brady Would Return to Patriots
Mike Greenberg could not believe what he was hearing.
Yardbarker
Peter King questions Bill Belichick’s job security with Patriots
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick recently stated it’s too late in the season to make significant changes to New England’s heavily criticized and underperforming offense. But in his latest column for NBC Sports, NFL analyst Peter King is questioning whether Belichick’s bullishness may end up costing him his job. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years and they haven’t won more than 10 games since the 2019 season.
Tom Brady-Patriots Reunion? Seth Wickersham Offers His Take
Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes it’s possible that Tom Brady reunites with the New England Patriots this offseason. ESPN’s Seth Wickersham, among the NFL insiders with the deepest ties to Brady, believes otherwise. Howe confidently floated his theory in a column published last week. And the story...
