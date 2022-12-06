ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Tami Sigman
3d ago

Please tell me the only reason your looking for who had the dog is to prosecute them. . not to give him back to that house of horrors, right?

WILX-TV

‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Overcrowding in animal shelter causing stress for animals, volunteers

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Animal Control has about 40 more animals than they can comfortably handle and they’re in desperate need of help. “It’s stressful. I’m not going to lie,” sighed Kyle Baker, a volunteer at the shelter. There are too many...
abc12.com

Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today. The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering. 200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County. Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Neglected German Shepherd gets ready for adoption

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A young German Shepherd "Cassie" was found at an intersection in Shiawassee Township with a gash in her neck, where a too-small collar had dug into the skin. So far, the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office has no leads on who may have owned the dog....
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Head-on collision on M-15 in Bay County

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - M-15 in Bay County is back open after a head-on collision tonight. It happened shortly after 8 p.m. between Munger and Knight roads in Merritt Township. Investigators tell TV-5 a vehicle was heading north in the southbound lane. It’s not known why it was in...
BAY COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Burton woman reported missing

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) – A 59-year-old woman has been reporting missing from Burton. Angela Flood, 59, has been missing since Dec. 4 from the 4000 block of Fenton Road, according to the Burton Police Department. Flood has a known mental health history, police said. The police apologize for the...
BURTON, MI
wsgw.com

Malnourished Dog Found in Saginaw

Saginaw County's old Animal Care Center. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt) A malnourished dog turned up at Saginaw County Animal Care and Control and officials are looking for its owner. The pit bull mix was found on Adam Boulevard near Court Street in Saginaw not wearing a collar and...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

61-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with two vehicles

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle died Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with two vehicles in Flushing. The Flushing Police Department says the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pierson Road, which is between Elms and Flushing roads.
FLUSHING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

"Fill the Trailer" event in Saginaw supports local veterans

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw community came out to support veterans this holiday season by holding a donation drive. The 5th annual 'Fill the Trailer' event was aimed at giving out personal hygiene products to homeless or low-income veterans and their families in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief. A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads in Mayfield Township captured images of the suspect on Monday night. Police believe he's a suspect in eight breaking and entering cases since Thanksgiving.
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

83-year-old helps Old Newsboys of Flint after the organization helped her

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Old Newsboys of Flint collecting money and passing out newspapers is a sight that has become as familiar this time of year as Santa Claus for those passing through Flint-area intersections. The Old Newsboys manned several corners on Friday to accept donations so that no...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police asking for information about Flint homicide

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are asking for information about an unidentified woman who was found dead in a vacant lot in Flint. She suffered what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he said he was scammed by a contractor. Complaints about contractor Robert Gill came to light on Sept. 1. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming Gill took money from them and never completed the work he promised.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Midland Police Warning of Scammers Impersonating Police

The Midland Police Department is warning residents about a scam using their phone numbers. The department says that they’ve had several reports of scammers using their phone number to call people demanding money. The scammers claim that their victims have warrants, and say that unless they pay up they’ll be taken to jail.
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Final day to apply for new furnace in Saginaw Rehab Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to apply to get a new furnace through the Home Rehabilitation Program in Saginaw is today. The home rehab program is funded with about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan. Dozens of people signed up last weekend during the kickoff. In the spring,...
SAGINAW, MI
kisswtlz.com

Unidentified Woman Killed In Flint

Michigan State Police are asking for help to identify a woman found shot to death in Flint. The woman was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse at about 2 p.m. on Friday, December 2nd. The woman was in her 20s and her identity is yet to be confirmed. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and are asking that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI

