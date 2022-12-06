Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
Final day to apply for new furnace in Saginaw Rehab Program
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The deadline to apply to get a new furnace through the Home Rehabilitation Program in Saginaw is today. The home rehab program is funded with about $4 million from the American Rescue Plan. Dozens of people signed up last weekend during the kickoff. In the spring,...
abc12.com
Former Flint Mayor Dayne Walling remembers County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
The sudden passing of first district Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden has sent shock waves through the Flint community. Nolden, was a lifelong Flint resident he graduated from Flint Central High School in 1983. After college, he came back to Flint and taught in Flint Community Schools for 25...
abc12.com
Greater Flint YMCA proposed construction for new building
FLINT, Mich., (WJRT) - Breathing new life into a Flint institution. A proposed 33.5 million dollar new facility is on the table for the city's beloved YMCA in downtown Flint. The Greater Flint YMCA has been the city's focal point for decades but now it is the hope for more fun to stay at the YMCA. Public Relations Director Pam Bailey says the time has come for a change.
abc12.com
Mt. Pleasant fire chief announces retirement
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - After 25 years, Mt. Pleasant's Fire Chief has announced he is retiring. Fire Chief Rick Beltinck will retire on December 16. In a statement he said, "I have had the opportunity to work with great people within our organization, and the community as a whole. It was truly an honor to be a member of a team which fostered learning and growth."
abc12.com
"Fill the Trailer" event in Saginaw supports local veterans
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw community came out to support veterans this holiday season by holding a donation drive. The 5th annual 'Fill the Trailer' event was aimed at giving out personal hygiene products to homeless or low-income veterans and their families in the Great Lakes Bay Region. The...
abc12.com
ABC12 Person of the Week: Bryant "BB" Nolden
Community leaders are vowing to keep the mission and memory of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant "BB" Nolden alive. Nolden, died suddenly on Wednesday. The impact of his loss is being felt across mid-Michigan. Community Viewing:. Berston Field House. 3300 N Saginaw St. Friday, December 16th. 12pm - 6pm. Funeral:. New...
abc12.com
Developers plan $33 million building for new downtown Flint YMCA
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA could get a new lease on life with a proposed $33 million five-story building planned to house the facility. Uptown Redevelopment Corp. released plans to the city of Flint showing the 110,000-square-foot building would be located in the downtown lot bordered by Harrison, Wallenberg, Third and Fourth streets.
abc12.com
Community mourns loss of Genesee County Commissioner Bryant Nolden
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The community is mourning the sudden death of one of Flint's biggest advocates, Bryant "BB" Nolden. Nolden was known for his passion for the Vehicle City. The Flint native graduated from Flint Central High School and after earning his college degree, went on to teach at Flint Community Schools. Wanting to help the city he loved, he turned to politics, serving on the Flint City council before being elected to the Genesee County Commission in 2014.
abc12.com
Students not surprised Saginaw County school administrator won national award
A Saginaw County school administrator missed out on a great opportunity to see President Joe Biden when he came to mid-Michigan a few weeks ago. She was busy, out of town, winning a national award, but was still able to make sure the students she has helped get the chance to see the President.
abc12.com
Miracle on Sixth Street project underway, volunteers renovate Fenton home
FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton community is coming together to create a miracle on Sixth Street. The Nelson family fell on hard times and was struggling to make much needed repairs to their home. "I got into a situation and I was struggling," John Nelson said. "I have always...
abc12.com
Third Annual Genesee County Sheriff's Christmas spectacular happening today
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's office is holding its 3rd Annual Christmas Spectacular today. The Sheriff's department along with community volunteers will be delivering. 200 care packages will to families throughout Flint and Genesee County. Each care package will include toys, household staples, toiletries, food, candy,
abc12.com
Elderly victim still waiting for justice after being scammed by contractor
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An elderly Flint man is still waiting for the legal system to make things right after he said he was scammed by a contractor. Complaints about contractor Robert Gill came to light on Sept. 1. Since then, numerous people have come forward claiming Gill took money from them and never completed the work he promised.
abc12.com
83-year-old helps Old Newsboys of Flint after the organization helped her
Cecilia Pitman will never forget the Christmas box she got from the Old Newsboys of Flint 70 years ago and she's helping pass along the same good feelings to children today. 83-year-old helps Old Newsboys of Flint after the organization helped her. Cecilia Pitman, 83, will never forget the box...
abc12.com
Burton Meijer hosts Shop With a Hero event for 25 children
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Santa had a special mission for Flint-area police and firefighters on Thursday night. They were called out to help rescue Christmas for 25 children who may otherwise have gone without. Members of the Flint Police Department, Flint Fire Department, Burton Police Department, Burton Fire Department, Michigan...
abc12.com
61-year-old bicyclist dies in crash with two vehicles
FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - A 61-year-old man riding a bicycle died Thursday evening after he was involved in a crash with two vehicles in Flushing. The Flushing Police Department says the crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pierson Road, which is between Elms and Flushing roads.
abc12.com
Lapeer County police looking for man possibly linked to string of break-ins
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspected thief. A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Millville and Angle roads in Mayfield Township captured images of the suspect on Monday night. Police believe he's a suspect in eight breaking and entering cases since Thanksgiving.
abc12.com
Hemlock Schools receive $100,000 donation
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - The Hemlock School District received a new investment in future STEM workers. The Merrill Technology Group donated $100,000 to the Hemlock Public School District this week. The superintendent is called it a step toward tomorrow. The company's CEO and president -- a Hemlock graduate -- presented...
abc12.com
Flint Township police find missing 12-year-old boy
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say they have found the missing 12-year-old boy in Flint Township. He is safe and has been returned to his family. The Flint Township Police Department says Ryan Fults left his house in the area of Linden and Maple roads around 8 p.m. and hadn't returned home by Friday evening.
abc12.com
Disappointment after criminal charges dismissed against former governor in water crisis
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A cloud of disappointment hung over the City of Flint Friday following news of criminal charges being dropped against former Governor Rick Snyder for his role in the Flint water crisis. “It’s a disgrace that they poisoned people and got away with it,” one longtime Flint...
abc12.com
Police investigate woman's shooting death in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Flint last week. Michigan State Police reported on Wednesday that the unidentified woman's body was found in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of South Grand Traverse Street in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday.
Comments / 0