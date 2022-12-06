ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023

Tom Brady offset a week of panic by leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 17-16 comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. While Brady's late heroics quelled an abundance of "Is Brady done?" and "Will Tampa Bay even win an awful NFC South?" discourse, it didn't deter everyone from considering the quarterback's future.
The Spun

Look: Another Potential Girlfriend Emerges For Tom Brady

If Tom Brady is ready to put himself back on the market, he'll have plenty of options. Over the past few weeks, a plethora of influencers and models have been mentioned as potential girlfriends for Brady. Of course, nothing has been confirmed at this time. With that said, Instagram model...
The Spun

Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady 2023 Team Rumor Has Been Shot Down

Few have a better window into the minds of both Tom Brady and the New England Patriots organization than ESPN's Seth Wickersham. Recently, The Athletic's Jeff Howe floated the idea that Brady returning to Foxborough next season is a real possibility, seconded by former All-Pro teammate Matt Light. But Wickersham doesn't see it that way.
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady, Prominent Coach

On Monday, "retired" NFL head coach Sean Payton was a special guest on Tom Brady's Lets' Go! podcast. Payton hinted at a return to the coaching ranks "sooner than later" and joked with Brady about not wanting to get "another team in trouble." Of course, this appearance has sparked speculation...
Yardbarker

Watch: Three-time Super Bowl champion names Tom Brady 'world's greatest American'

Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth has shared an interesting new description for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. "And that’s the world’s greatest American by the way," Schlereth said of Brady during Tuesday's edition of the FS1 program "The Carton Show," as shared by Ryan Gaydos of Fox News. "I don’t call him Tom Brady. He’s the world’s greatest American."
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Has Harsh Reality For Bill Belichick

It's been an up-and-down 2022 campaign for the New England Patriots. They started out a bit sluggish before turning it around and now sit at 6-6 overall. They're just one game out of a playoff spot but any Patriots fan would say that isn't good enough since their team has won six Super Bowls since 2000.

