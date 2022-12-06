Read full article on original website
Related
Winners of Nobel Peace Prize from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine accept award as they slam Vladimir Putin's 'insane and criminal' invasion
A trio of Nobel Peace Prize winners from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine called for an unabated fight against Vladimir Putin's 'insane and criminal' invasion as they accepted their awards today. Jailed Belarusian rights advocate Ales Bialiatski, Russian organisation Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties (CCL) were honoured by the...
Letters to the Editor for Dec. 11
Prisoner swap with Russia lacked balance A retired U.S. Marine has spent more than four years in a Russian prison on trumped up charges. On the other hand a popular basketball player who actually pled guilty at trial in Russia to smuggling hashish oil into Russia, who has only spent a year incarcerated in...
Comments / 0