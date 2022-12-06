ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

By Garin Flowers, Yahoo News
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9nGl_0jZevXoN00

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity.

Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.

Some local outlets have reported in crime with vandalism and looting.

Authorities said one or more suspects shot up two substations, causing a mass blackout that left 45,000 utility customers without power. The alarming discovery came around 7 p.m. Saturday after outages began spreading across the region, officials said.

Duke Energy, the company providing service to the area, said technicians are working around the clock to restore power by Thursday.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Department of Energy, are assisting the Moore County Sheriff’s Office and state officials with the investigation.

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was briefed on the matter, and that they don’t yet know who is responsible. Investigators also haven’t released a motive.

"So we condemn this apparent attack on critical infrastructure. Federal law enforcement continues to support the investigation, and we will continue to monitor the situation as that investigation plays out," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday.

"The Department of Energy is working with utilities in the region to ensure they have everything they need to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

"Early evidence suggests that it was deliberate and the investigation is underway," Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, also said at a seperate briefing.

Reporters asked Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields about speculation that the attacks were a protest against a planned drag show set for Saturday. Fields responded that law enforcement had not found evidence to support that claim.

But Fields did say the culprit "knew exactly what they were doing to cause the damage and cause the outage that they did.”

Organizers of the drag show at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines said they believe they were at the center of the attack, saying that "far-right activists had been trying to shut down the show for weeks," and that they even had security at the Saturday night show, reported.

A state of emergency was put in place for the area, located east of Charlotte, by the Moore County Board of Commissioners. The board said it will expire Dec. 9 around 5:00 p.m. unless it needs to be extended.

Duke Energy said it had restored electricity to about 7,000 customers by Monday afternoon. Around 35,000 were still without power as of Tuesday, according to Duke’s website.

"We are restoring customers where possible, but the damage is beyond repair in some areas. That leaves us with no option but to replace large pieces of equipment – which is not an easy or quick task,” Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s general manager of emergency preparedness, said in a statement.

He added that the company “is committed to getting life back to normal for our customers. We thank them for their patience.”

With the incident raising concerns about how vulnerable the power grid system is in the United States, Cooper on Tuesday called for an assessment of the state’s critical infrastructure on how to improve security and prevent attacks in the future.

The state has sent generators and other supplies such as food to Moore County.

Comments / 0

Related
102.5 The Bone

How Warnock's win in Georgia transforms the Senate

Sen. Raphael Warnock's gave Democrats a slim 51-49 majority in the U.S. Senate — something experts say could make all the difference in helping pass progressive legislation over the next two years. "Democrats are going from having no margin for error to having a little margin for error," Philip...
GEORGIA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts

LINCOLN — A group of central Nebraska irrigators, upset over the proposed merger of two public power and irrigation districts, have now taken legal steps to block it. A lawsuit filed Friday by a group called “Citizens Opposed to the Merger” maintains that public meeting laws were violated when the governing boards of the Central […] The post Water users file lawsuit and protest against proposed merger of power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
102.5 The Bone

New York AG asks judge to reject Trump lawsuit seeking emergency protections

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday urged a federal judge in Florida to reject a lawsuit against her by a "disgruntled" Donald Trump. Trump, in the suit, is seeking emergency protection for the revocable trust in which he parked his ownership of the Trump Organization. He accused James of seeking to invade his privacy by asking for documents about the trust as part of her $250 million civil lawsuit filed in September against the former president and his family.
FLORIDA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Police: Officers interrupt robbery in progress, ending multistate crime spree

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee said that an alert clerk and their officers worked together to stop a violent crime spree spanning multiple states. The Franklin Police Department announced four arrests in a news release, and said the men were arrested after a robbery at the Thoroughbred Village Shop Center. Officers patrolling the mall were contacted by an employee of Jared Jewelers before 8 p.m. on Saturday to report that a person had entered the store wearing a hoodie, surgical mask, hat and sunglasses. The sunglasses struck the employee as odd because it was dark outside.
FRANKLIN, TN
WIBW

Kansas aerospace company awarded $1.4 billion Army helicopter contract

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One aerospace company has been awarded a $1.4 billion contract by the U.S. Army to manufacture its new fleet of helicopters. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Monday, Dec. 5, that he applauded Bell Textron Inc., an aerospace company located in Kansas, for winning the U.S. Army’s Future Long Range Assault Aircraft contract. He said the contract is worth up to $1.4 billion.
WICHITA, KS
KKTV

U.S. Space Force takes over Army battalion mission in Colorado

PETERSON SFB, Colo. (KKTV) - A U.S. Army battalion was officially inactivated Monday afternoon as the Space Force takes on its mission. The 53rd Signal Battalion, which was first activated in 1927, was inactivated as the members of that battalion transfer to the Space Force. Although the battalion is inactive, the soldiers--now guardians--and civilians in the unit will continue its mission.
COLORADO STATE
KHON2

UH Basketball falls on the road to undefeated UNLV in Henderson

Playing away from the islands for the first time this season, the University of Hawaii lost to undefeated UNLV, 77-62 on Wednesday night. The Rainbow Warriors, who did not face the Rebels (9-0) on their home court, instead playing at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, site of the Big West Conference Tournament struggled […]
HONOLULU, HI
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
24K+
Followers
31K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy