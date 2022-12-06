ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: Week 14 Kicker rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Two kickers scored 19 fantasy football points in Week 13. Both New York Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein and Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley delivered that hefty amount for their fantasy managers last week — those are almost WR1 numbers!

Badgley wasn't even drafted back in August, while Zuerlein was selected on average as the sixth kicker off draft boards (that's not saying much, considering most kickers get drafted well into the final rounds of 12-team leagues).

Yet, once again, their production in Week 13 proves that sometimes a plethora of points come from places and positions you could least expect.

Zuerlein did it with volume — he made five field goals in Week 13 — against the Vikings, but he also shattered New York Jets history. Greg the Leg made a 60-yard field goal in that game (ultimately a New York Jets loss) — the longest in Jets history. The Gang Green offense consistently moved the ball against Minnesota only to settle for field goals — but Zuerlein's fantasy managers aren't mad at that!

The Lions dropped a whopping 41 points on the Jaguars in Week 13, and Badgley was a huge part of that scoring attack. The veteran made all four of his field goal attempts and he added four more PATs as the Lions roared all up and down the field on the Jaguars.

Yahoo default league players will have one more chance in Week 14 to make the playoffs (if they're not already locked into a spot, or mathematically eliminated). I think I can speak for everyone when I say, I'd love for my kicker to give me 15+ in Week 14, and in every playoff week thereafter!

Here are the kickers — check out how Badgley, Zuerlein and the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 14 in our expert rankings!

