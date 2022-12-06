ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

One critical after central Hilltop shooting

One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. One person is in critical condition overnight Saturday after a shooting in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. Sports journalist Grant Wahl dies in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Washington Township firefighter, Army veteran dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Washington Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Charles Swank died Thursday, the fire department announced Friday. Swank served in Iraq and Afghanistan in the US Army's 82nd Airborne where he earned a Bronze Star. He is survived...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive ZIP codes in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Typical home values in central Ohio’s top 10 ZIP codes range from $430,000 to nearly $600,000. NBC4 analyzed median home values in central Ohio ZIP codes using the Zillow Home Values Index, measuring monthly changes in property estimates. The index found the typical home value in the United States is $357,589, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old boy injured after gunfire hits central Hilltop house

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is in critical condition but expected to survive after a shooting overnight Saturday in the central Hilltop neighborhood in southwest Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers were sent to the 300 block of South Warren […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Since 1977, the Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive has grown from a grassroots effort to one of the largest toy donations in central Ohio. “My biggest thing is, if I can see a parent smile picking up toys, or a kid smile, or knowing that they’re going to smile, that’s what […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man, woman dead following 2 separate crashes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were killed Thursday in two separate vehicle crashes on opposite ends of Columbus. In the first incident, the Columbus Division of Police said Mark Grooms was walking westbound in the middle of the lane on East Broad Street when the driver of a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling in the same direction failed to see him.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen girl dies in one-car crash in Perry County

PIKE TWP., Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage girl died in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m. in Pike Township, a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling northbound on Township Road 128 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the left side of the road and hitting an […]
PERRY COUNTY, OH
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Restaurants in Lancaster, Ohio – (With Photos)

Pink Cricket is a family-owned and family-friendly pizza restaurant. It’s a casual neighborhood joint with an old-school vibe. The ambiance is set with its vintage decors and wooden booths, plus there’s a bar and huge TV where most people watch the football game. If you prefer some fresh...
LANCASTER, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County deputy saves man from sinking car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Franklin County deputies saved a man after he crashed his car into the water in west Columbus Thursday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies received a call about a car in the water at Alton Darby Creek Road near Walker Road. The driver couldn't get...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two-car collision in South Hilltop turns fatal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision in the South Hilltop area Thursday night. Columbus Police said that just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, a black Chevrolet Impala traveling east on West Mound Street collided with a grey Chrysler 200 while attempting to turn north on Edwin Street. Two people were […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

House Fire on Lewis Drive

The Zanesville Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire on Lewis Drive. The fire in the 1300 block was reported by vehicles passing by around 7am. When fire crews arrived they saw flames coming from one of the windows. We’ll bring you more on this developing story...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man electrocuted at a Circleville grocery store

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Medics in Circleville respond to a man who has allegedly been electrocuted. The call came shortly before 11 a.m. According to 9-1-1 dispatch, a man at the Kroger grocery store on Lancaster Pike had been electrocuted by a piece of machinery. No details were provided...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

